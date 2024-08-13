Yankees place Jazz Chisholm on injured list, opening up a world of questions

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Following Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, Yankees‘ newly acquired lefty batter Jazz Chisholm stated that his left elbow was a bit sore but ultimately felt fine. Chisholm injured his left arm sliding into home plate in the fifth inning, scoring on an Anthony Volpe infield single from second base.

“I’m not super concerned about it. We went through all the tests, and all the tests that we’ve done in here have been pretty positive. I still feel it a little bit, still kind of sore, but I think that we’re going to be good.”

Yankees Place Chisholm on Injured List

However, on Tuesday evening, the Yankees announced that Chisholm would head to the injured list with a UCL injury. The team hadn’t yet determined whether he would need surgery just yet.

That is certainly not what you want to hear as a Yankee fan, considering Chisholm has been one of the team’s best offensive players over the past few weeks. Since joining from the Miami Marlins, Jazz has played 14 games for the Yankees, hitting .316/.361/.702, including seven homers and 11 RBIs, with a 26.2% strikeout rate, 6.6% walk rate, and 195 wRC+.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Impact of Chisholm’s Absence

In the end, losing Chisholm is a massive blow to a Yankee team that is already thin in the infield. They will have to lean on DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera to fill the gaps. However, Aaron Boone suggested that they look to Triple-A to find a replacement. Oswald Peraza could be next in line to get an opportunity.

Evaluating Replacement Options

The 24-year-old prospect has played 64 games in Triple-A this season, hitting .244/.352/.384, including eight homers and 36 RBIs. Peraza is an excellent defender but has struggled offensively. Since July, Peraza has hit just .191, so the Bombers may consider Jorbit Vivas instead. The 23-year-old lefty has played 58 games in Triple-A, hitting .242 with a .379 OBP. He’s better suited at second base but does have experience on the hot corner, so the Yankees will have to make a tough choice.

Chisholm’s Recovery Outlook

Hopefully, Chisholm doesn’t miss the rest of the season, especially since UCL injuries can be problematic.