Yankees place newly acquired pitcher on concussion list, activate top bullpen arm

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton (71) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are finalizing their preparations for Saturday evening’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, ahead of the 6:35 PM start time, the Yankees have announced some pivotal roster changes that could have lasting implications for the team.

Anthony Misiewicz Lands on Seven-Day Concussion List After Scary Incident

In a heart-stopping moment during Friday night’s game, newly acquired relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz took a 100 mph line drive to the face. Following this frightening event, he has been placed on the seven-day concussion list, jeopardizing the remainder of his season. The good news is that Misiewicz was discharged from the hospital and appears to have avoided any life-threatening injuries after collapsing on the field and being taken off on a cart.

Misiewicz’s journey this season has been a peripatetic one. He’s spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers before landing with the Yankees. His current stats include 11 innings pitched with a less-than-ideal 9.00 ERA and a 59.4% left-on-base rate.

Ian Hamilton Activated: A Career-Defining Season Continues

Taking Misiewicz’s spot on the roster, the Yankees activated Ian Hamilton off the 15-day injured list. Hamilton had last pitched against the Detroit Tigers on August 30, delivering three scoreless innings.

Recovering from a groin injury, Hamilton is eager to build upon what has been a career-best season. His impressive stats for the season include a 2.24 ERA over 52.1 innings, 11 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.4% left-on-base rate, and a 56.1% ground ball rate. This remarkable turnaround comes after a less-than-stellar track record with both the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

The Rise of the “Slambio” and Long-Term Potential

One of the keys to Hamilton’s breakout performance has been the Yankees’ ability to tweak his ground ball rate and introduce a unique “slambio” pitch—a hybrid of a slider and a change-up. With the Yankees retaining control over Hamilton through 2029, the expectation is that he will continue to play a vital role in the bullpen for the 2024 season and beyond.