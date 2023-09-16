Yankees’ newly acquired pitcher takes 100 mph line drive off his face

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees may have emerged victorious on Friday night, but the most jaw-dropping moment wasn’t their win.

Rather, it was their newly acquired pitcher, Anthony Misiewicz, facing a life-threatening situation when a 100 mph line drive hit him in the head during the sixth inning. With two outs already on the scoreboard, Ji Hwan Bae fired a comebacker directly at Misiewicz’s head. The ball ricocheted off his face and soared into right field. Despite Misiewicz’s quick reflexes, dodging a ball traveling at such speed is nearly an impossible feat.

Immediate Medical Attention On-Field

Trainers sprinted onto the field the moment Misiewicz fell to the ground, writhing in pain. Luckily, he was able to stand and was quickly carted off the field. The Yankees later informed the public that he was “alert and oriented.” Misiewicz was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors before being transferred to Allegheny General Hospital for further evaluation.

Sep 15, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz (54) reacts with a team trainer as he looks at the ball that hit him in the head on a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae (not pictured) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Misiewicz would leave the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A Rocky Start with the Yankees

Interestingly, this marked only Misiewicz’s third game in pinstripes, as he had just signed with the Yankees a few days prior. This season, he has been somewhat of a journeyman, having spent time with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers before his current stint in New York. He’s accumulated 11 innings on the mound this year with a less-than-stellar 9.00 ERA.

Career Overview: Misiewicz in the MLB

Having made his MLB debut in 2020, Misiewicz is not a newcomer to the league. The 28-year-old left-hander has pitched a total of 114.2 innings, holding a 4.87 ERA. While his career has been a mixed bag, everyone hopes that this harrowing event won’t cause any lasting damage.

A Sigh of Relief and a Glimmer of Optimism

Though the incident had fans and teammates alike holding their breaths, Misiewicz managed to crack a smile as he gazed at the ball that nearly altered the course of his life. It was an unsettling moment, no doubt, but fortunately, it appears to have ended with a sigh of collective relief.