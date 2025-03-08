Yankees’ pitchers react to possibly losing Gerrit Cole long-term

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees rotation may be on the verge of losing its anchor. Gerrit Cole, the team’s ace and the 2023 AL Cy Young winner, is awaiting a second opinion on his throwing elbow after experiencing discomfort following a rocky spring training outing. The concern in the clubhouse is palpable, with fears that Tommy John surgery could sideline Cole for the entire 2025 season.

If the worst-case scenario unfolds, the Yankees will be without their ace for an extended period, forcing others to step up in a major way. Pitchers like Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren know the burden will fall on them, and both have already reacted to the looming challenge.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Young Arms Understand the Challenge Ahead

For Will Warren, the situation is bittersweet. On one hand, the Yankees are potentially losing one of the best pitchers in baseball. On the other, this could be his shot to lock down a starting role at the big-league level.

“The situation sucks, [losing] the Rookie of the Year and then Gerrit, who’s done it well for so long,” Warren said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “It’s an unfortunate spot, but definitely there’s an opportunity there. That’s what I’ve been working for, just staying ready for when that opportunity presented itself.”

Warren has looked sharp this spring, refining his mechanics and showcasing improved command on his sweeper. If Cole is out long-term, he may be thrust into a major role much sooner than expected.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Schmidt Ready to Shoulder More Responsibility

Clarke Schmidt, who dealt with injuries of his own last season, understands how big of a blow losing Cole would be. However, he believes the rotation is capable of picking up the slack, just as they did in the first half of last season when Cole was sidelined.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it – he’s a top-of-the-league guy and has been an ace in this league for a long, long time. He’ll be missed if it’s something longer-term,” Schmidt said.

“Regardless, I think we’ve got to pick him up as a staff. I know we did a pretty good job of that in the first half last year when he was gone, and I think we’re very well capable of doing that again.”

A Rotation in Flux

With Cole’s status in limbo, the Yankees may have to alter their pitching plans. Luis Gil is already sidelined for at least three months, meaning the team has two major holes in its rotation before the season even begins. Marcus Stroman, who was rumored to be on the trade block, might now be an essential piece of the staff rather than a trade chip.

While the Yankees still have Max Fried to lead the rotation, the loss of Cole would be a brutal blow to their championship aspirations. It’s now up to Schmidt, Warren, and the rest of the staff to rise to the occasion if their ace is out for the long haul.