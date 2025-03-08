Yankees star pitcher ‘concerned’ about elbow imaging

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are holding their breath after their ace, Gerrit Cole, reported discomfort in his throwing elbow following a rough spring outing against the Minnesota Twins. The 34-year-old surrendered six runs in that appearance, but the bigger issue surfaced afterward when he admitted feeling something off physically.

A Growing Concern for Cole

On Saturday morning, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported that Cole acknowledged his concern over what the imaging might reveal.

“I’m hoping for the best,” Cole said, a statement that did little to ease the nerves of Yankees fans and the organization.

Whenever a pitcher starts talking like that, it’s rarely a good sign. The worst-case scenario would be a torn UCL, which would require Tommy John surgery and sideline Cole for the entire 2025 season, if not longer. Even if it’s something less severe, elbow injuries tend to linger and often require extended rehab.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Another Blow to a Thinning Rotation

This news couldn’t come at a worse time for the Yankees, who are already dealing with Luis Gil’s high-grade lat strain, which will keep him out for months. Clarke Schmidt is also nursing a back issue that has delayed his progression.

Before this, the Yankees were even considering moving Marcus Stroman in a trade, but with their rotation suddenly looking fragile, that option may no longer be viable. Instead of potentially being a surplus arm, Stroman might be needed just to keep the rotation intact for the first half of the season.

If Cole is Out, What’s Next?

Should the worst happen, Max Fried would be forced into the ace role, something the Yankees were hoping to avoid this early in his tenure. Carlos Rodón, who was signed two offseasons ago to be a co-ace with Cole, would also need to step up in a major way after an inconsistent 2024.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Beyond that, the Yankees would likely need to lean on Will Warren, a rising prospect who has looked sharp this spring. They could also give an extended opportunity to Clarke Schmidt once he’s healthy, but suddenly, what looked like one of the best rotations in baseball is hanging by a thread.

The Yankees are now in a waiting game with Cole. If the MRI reveals something serious, it could drastically change the trajectory of their 2025 season before it even begins.