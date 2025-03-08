Yankees star slugger could end up needing surgery

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees could be staring down another massive injury dilemma, as general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that Giancarlo Stanton might need surgery on his elbows if his recovery process doesn’t go as planned. The 35-year-old slugger, who has already been ruled out for the start of the 2025 season, has been dealing with ongoing elbow issues that have lingered since the end of last year.

A Lingering Problem That Hasn’t Gone Away

Stanton initially believed he had moved past the problem, but the issue flared up again just weeks before spring training. That led the Yankees to shut him down, and while they remain hopeful that rest and rehab will do the trick, Cashman made it clear that surgery remains a real possibility.

“It’d be a last resort… I can’t rule out a surgery, but I know it’s not recommended on the front end of this thing,” Cashman told reporters on Thursday, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “But obviously if you have a number of different failed attempts then you start looking at different ways of intervention.”

The fact that surgery is even being mentioned is a bad sign. If Stanton does end up requiring a procedure, it could sideline him for most, if not all, of the 2025 season.

A Major Setback for the Yankees’ Lineup

Stanton has struggled to stay on the field over the past few seasons, but his power remains an asset when he’s healthy. In 2024, he hit .233/.298/.475 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs, marking his third straight season with an on-base percentage below 30%. While his ability to hit for power is still evident, the Yankees have had to deal with frequent injuries and inconsistent production from their highest-paid hitter.

If Stanton is forced to undergo surgery, it would leave the Yankees without their primary designated hitter for a significant stretch of time. That could lead to an extended opportunity for younger options like Ben Rice, Trent Grisham, or J.C. Escarra to step in and earn at-bats.

How the Yankees Will Adjust If Surgery Happens

Without Stanton, the Yankees might need to rethink their lineup construction. Aaron Judge could see more at-bats as a DH to help keep him fresh, while someone like Everson Pereira could work his way into the mix. There’s also the possibility of Cashman making an external addition, either before the season or at the trade deadline, to supplement the power void left by Stanton’s absence.

For now, the Yankees will continue monitoring Stanton’s progress, but if his rehab efforts don’t show signs of improvement, the conversation about surgery will become far more serious.



