Yankees unexpected outfielder could steal a roster spot

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Giancarlo Stanton sidelined for the first few months of the season, the Yankees are weighing their options at designated hitter. Ben Rice has been floated as the frontrunner, but there’s another intriguing candidate emerging from camp. Everson Pereira is making a strong case for a roster spot, and his power bat might be too good to overlook.

Pereira’s Bat is Doing the Talking

The 23-year-old has been locked in this spring, putting together another strong performance in Friday’s 8–7 win. He crushed a 406-foot home run to left-center, showcasing the kind of raw power that could help replace some of Stanton’s lost production.

Through seven games and 19 plate appearances, Pereira is hitting .375/.474/.750 with two home runs, six runs, and two RBIs. His 212 wRC+ suggests he’s been tearing the cover off the ball in limited action. The concern, however, remains his strikeout rate. Sitting at 31.6 percent this spring and 38.8 percent in his brief MLB stint in 2023, he’ll need to show better plate discipline if he wants to carve out a consistent role.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Where Does Pereira Fit?

Defensively, Pereira has always been solid, but he hasn’t played much in the outfield this spring as he works his way back from surgery. That could make DH the best spot for him, at least early on. His power plays well in Yankee Stadium, and if he keeps hitting, the Yankees could use him in a rotation with Rice and a few others until Stanton returns.

Boone Sees Growth in Pereira

Manager Aaron Boone has noticed a shift in Pereira’s preparation and approach this spring.

“I feel like he’s grown up a lot, and I don’t say that in that he was not a good kid,” Boone said after Friday’s game. “There’s just a different level of professionalism the way he’s going about things. You see it in his body. His work is really good.

“He’s interesting. He’s got a lot of ability and real big-time power. He moves well on the bases. I can definitely see him factoring in at some point.”

With the Yankees needing right-handed pop in their lineup, Pereira’s power bat could earn him a spot on the roster to start the season. If he keeps hitting, the Yankees might not have a choice but to find room for him.

