Yankees now have no choice but to lean on exciting pitching prospect

The New York Yankees opened camp with what seemed like an enviable problem—too many capable starters and not enough rotation spots. Marcus Stroman was the odd man out, publicly voicing frustration about his undefined role.

But in baseball, these things tend to sort themselves out, and in New York, they did—just not in the way anyone wanted.

Injuries Shift the Picture

First, Luis Gil went down with a lat strain, sidelining him for three months and immediately inserting Stroman back into the rotation. Then, Friday brought even worse news: Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner, needed an MRI on his pitching elbow.

The Yankees are hoping it’s just a short absence, but elbow issues are never something to take lightly. The range of outcomes here is wide, from a minor setback to something far more concerning.

Will Warren’s Big Opportunity

With Cole temporarily out of the equation, the Yankees are forced to lean on Will Warren to open the season. On paper, this seems like a risky bet—Warren struggled in limited MLB action last year, posting a brutal 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings.

But the pitcher taking the mound this spring isn’t the same one who looked overmatched in 2024.

Warren’s arsenal has taken a leap. His fastball has more life, his sweeper is sharp, and his changeup has been particularly devastating. He looks confident, aggressive, and in control—three things that weren’t always present last year.

The numbers back up the eye test, too. Through eight spring training innings, he’s racked up 11 strikeouts while posting a 1.13 ERA and a microscopic 0.50 WHIP.

The Moment Has Arrived

For a young pitcher, timing is everything. Some wait years for an opportunity that never comes. Others find themselves thrust into the spotlight earlier than expected.

Warren falls into the latter category. This is the kind of moment that can define a career. Whether he’s ready or not, it’s here.