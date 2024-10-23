Yankees’ pitcher willing to risk a season ending injury for a chance to play in the World Series

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still not set in stone, but at this point, it would be a surprise if the New York Yankees didn’t include left-hander Nestor Cortes on their World Series roster. Initially diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain in late September, the talented hurler has slowly cleared every obstacle and is now ready for game action.

The Yankees, short on left-handed arms from the bullpen, will welcome Cortes’ (likely) return with open arms. He posted a 3.77 ERA in 174.1 innings in the regular season, with an elite 39/162 BB/K ratio, and since the Yanks only have Tim Hill and Tim Mayza available as lefty relievers, Nasty Nestor could claim a prominent role.

That all doesn’t mean what he is doing comes without risk. Flexor strains typically take much longer to recover from than just four weeks: it all depends on the severity, and Cortes’ UCL was reportedly intact, but one pitch could potentially compromise the southpaw’s long-term outlook.

The Yankees’ lefty is determined to help his team lift the trophy

“Nestor Cortes, recovering from a flexor strain but who expects to be on the WS roster, on the risk he’s taking perhaps coming back too soon: “We have weighed in the consequences…but if I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, then so be it,” Yankees insider Erik Boland posted on his X account, with Cortes’ remarks about the situation and the risk he is taking.

The Yankees and Cortes have discussed potential consequences, and considering the pitcher’s choice of words, it sounds like Tommy John surgery is a possibility. He is determined to get that World Series ring with the Yankees, though, and the team is eager to have his services against a top offense.

The roster should become official within the next couple of days, but all signs point at the Yankees including Cortes in their journey. After all the issues he had with his shoulder last year and after having helped the squad make it to the postseason in 2024, he deserves to have a chance to show he is ready to cotntribute when his team needs him the most.