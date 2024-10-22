Yankees’ pitching reinforcement takes big step forward toward World Series comeback

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are eyeing crucial pitching reinforcements for the World Series, which starts on Friday, with left-handed starter Nestor Cortes potentially making a return after recovering from a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. Cortes has been working diligently to expedite his recovery and could be a key asset for the Yankees, despite still being less than 100% healthy.

Cortes’ Efforts to Return

Cortes took a significant step toward his return by throwing 28 pitches in a live batting session on Tuesday. According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, while Cortes felt sore afterward, he remains hopeful. Assuming his condition improves by Wednesday, the Yankees could activate him and place him on the World Series roster. However, the concern remains whether using him at less than full strength could pose more of a liability than a solution, especially given the Los Angeles Dodgers’ prowess against left-handed pitching.

“If I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, then so be it.”

Feeling sore after just 28 pitches may indicate lingering injury, so the Yankees will need to be cautious in how they use him. His status for the World Series will depend on how his body responds in the coming days.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cortes’ Regular Season Contributions

During the regular season, Cortes was a key workhorse for the Yankees, pitching 174.1 innings and posting a 3.77 ERA. He averaged 8.36 strikeouts per nine innings, with a solid 76.4% left-on-base rate and a 31.1% ground ball rate. While he was a bit inconsistent early on, Cortes found his rhythm over the final two months of the season, compiling a 2.62 ERA.

Aside from two rough outings where he allowed five and six earned runs, Cortes was dominant, giving up no more than one earned run in six of his final starts. His ability to bounce back and lock in when needed made him one of the Yankees’ most dependable starters down the stretch.

Yankees’ Strategy Against Dodgers’ Lineup

As Cortes continues to recover, the Yankees will likely rely heavily on their right-handed pitchers for much of the World Series. The Dodgers have been significantly less productive against right-handers, which makes the Yankees’ righty-heavy rotation a key advantage. However, Cortes could still be a valuable situational weapon against the Dodgers’ left-handed hitters, especially if he is deployed carefully to avoid aggravating his injury.

Potential Roster Adjustments

If the Yankees decide to include Cortes on their World Series roster, it would likely mean leaving off one of their left-handed bullpen options, most likely Tim Mayza. The 32-year-old Mayza only threw 1.1 innings between the ALDS and ALCS, indicating that manager Aaron Boone hasn’t heavily relied on him so far. By adding Cortes, the Yankees would have more flexibility in handling lefty matchups while keeping their more effective right-handed arms in rotation.

Cortes as a Risk-Reward Option

Nestor Cortes has the potential to be a game-changing addition for the Yankees in the World Series. However, his lingering soreness and incomplete recovery raise questions about his effectiveness. The Yankees will need to carefully manage his usage, balancing the risk of further injury against the potential reward of his situational value against the Dodgers’ powerful lineup.