Yankees’ pitcher on the trade block just became a critical piece

Heading into spring training, the Yankees were openly exploring the idea of trading Marcus Stroman. Now, those plans might be completely off the table. With Gerrit Cole fearing the worst about his elbow and both Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil already sidelined, the Yankees are staring down a nightmare scenario in their rotation. Suddenly, Stroman isn’t just another arm—he’s a necessity.

Cole’s Potential Surgery Leaves a Gaping Hole

Cole’s situation is the most alarming. The reigning AL Cy Young winner experienced elbow discomfort after his most recent spring outing, and the concern is that he may need season-ending Tommy John surgery. If that happens, the Yankees would lose their ace for all of 2025 and possibly part of 2026.

Clarke Schmidt, meanwhile, is expected to miss the first week of the season due to a back issue. That’s minor in comparison, but it still shortens the rotation depth. Luis Gil, another young arm the Yankees hoped would contribute, is already out for at least three months with a lat strain.

Stroman’s 140-Inning Limit Just Became Crucial

The biggest knock on keeping Stroman around was his 2026 player option, which automatically vests if he reaches 140 innings this season. That would put the Yankees on the hook for another year at $18 million, a figure they were initially looking to avoid. But now? Those 140 innings might be some of the most valuable innings they have.

Stroman posted a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings last season with the Yankees before being sidelined. While he wasn’t as sharp in the second half, his ability to induce ground balls and eat innings is something the Yankees need now more than ever.

Rotation Outlook Without Cole

If Cole is lost for the season, the Yankees’ starting five could look something like this:

Max Fried – The new $218 million man becomes the undisputed ace.

– The new $218 million man becomes the undisputed ace. Carlos Rodón – Needs a bounce-back year after an underwhelming 2024.

– Needs a bounce-back year after an underwhelming 2024. Marcus Stroman – No longer a trade candidate, but a key piece for stability.

– No longer a trade candidate, but a key piece for stability. Clarke Schmidt – Will return early in the season, assuming no setbacks.

– Will return early in the season, assuming no setbacks. Will Warren – The 25-year-old prospect likely gets the fifth spot.

If Schmidt’s injury lingers or another pitcher goes down, the Yankees would have to dip into their depth, which is already thin.

No Easy Solutions

Trading Stroman would have saved some money, but replacing his innings would cost even more. At this point, the Yankees are better off holding onto him and hoping he can provide stability while the rotation figures itself out.

There’s no sugarcoating it—losing Cole for the year would be a devastating blow. But Stroman, a player the Yankees once seemed ready to move, may now be one of the most important arms on the roster.