Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reinforces Aaron Boone and why he won’t fire him

At first glance, a 25-19 record may not seem disappointing. However, for the New York Yankees, especially considering their fourth-place position in the division, it’s far from satisfactory. This situation has led to some fans advocating for the dismissal of manager Aaron Boone.

Yet, Hal Steinbrenner, the managing partner and owner of the Yankees, stated that the team has no intention of severing ties with Boone, particularly after recently signing him to a multi-year contract.

In an interview on the podcast “The Show” with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Steinbrenner elucidated why he believes Boone is the ideal person to guide the Yankees.

“I think one of the most important things for me is he has the respect of the players. They want to play for him and they want to win for him. And if I saw that disappear, then I make a change. And I’ve talked to Aaron about this, and people can say what they want to say about players not wanting to [play for him], that’s just not true. They do want to play for him. They want to win for him. They respect him. I think he’s a good leader of the players. He’s a good communicator.”

Boone receives strong support from the Yankees’ owner

Under Boone’s management, the Yankees have advanced to several American League Championship Series but have yet to progress to the final series of the season.

While his decision-making and bullpen management are often subject to scrutiny, it’s also fair to argue that the front office didn’t adequately address certain depth issues in the outfield or upgrade third base during the offseason.

“I can take any manager and look at a hundred decisions he made during the game and I’m sure there’s a ton I won’t agree with. But he does a good job, just like [GM Brian Cashman] does.”

Steinbrenner also stated that he likes Boone’s knowledge and application of analytics, mixing it with “common sense.”

The Yankees don’t sound like they are considering a managerial change at the moment, not when they have won seven of their last 10 games.