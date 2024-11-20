Yankees’ owner Hal Steinbrenner hints at ‘upgrades’ this off-season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees met with superstar free agent Juan Soto earlier this week, preparing for what is shaping up to be a fierce bidding war with the New York Mets. While the Mets boast significant financial muscle, their long-term outlook may not be as enticing as the Yankees’, a factor that could influence Soto’s decision.

At just 26 years old, Soto has already experienced the thrill of the World Series with the Yankees, and according to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, owner Hal Steinbrenner has indicated that additional upgrades will be made this off-season alongside retaining Soto.

Yankees Replacing Departing Players

The Yankees are bracing for the departure of three key position players: Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Alex Verdugo. However, they have internal options ready to step up and provide immediate contributions.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez in Left Field

Jasson Dominguez is expected to take over in left field, potentially providing an offensive upgrade over Verdugo. While Dominguez’s offensive capabilities are undeniable, his defensive performance in Yankee Stadium’s tricky left field will require refinement. Over a small sample this past season, Dominguez appeared out of place at times, but with experience, he should grow into the role.

Caleb Durbin at Second Base

At second base, Caleb Durbin is poised to fill the void left by Torres. Durbin brings immediate defensive and base-running improvements, although matching Torres’ offensive production, particularly in the second half of the season, will be a challenge. Durbin’s plate discipline and contact skills offer significant upside, and his overall contributions could balance out any offensive shortfall.

Addressing the Bullpen

The Yankees also need to replace bullpen stalwarts Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle. This will require creativity, as they may look to free agency or trade for controllable talent to fill the gaps. The free-agent market offers several viable relief options, but the Yankees may prefer to explore trades to keep long-term costs under control.

Potential Target: Christian Walker

One intriguing name linked to the Yankees is Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker, a Gold Glove-caliber defensive first baseman, would represent a significant offensive upgrade over Rizzo.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

In 2024, Walker slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+, making him about 35% more productive than Rizzo. At 33 years old, Walker is no long-term solution, but a three-year, $60 million contract with an opt-out after the second year could strike the right balance between performance and financial prudence.

Steinbrenner’s Commitment to Improvement

Steinbrenner’s pledge to improve the roster beyond Soto is a promising sign for Yankees fans. The team’s shortcomings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series highlighted areas that need immediate attention, particularly base running and defense.

If the Yankees can address these weaknesses while retaining Soto and adding players like Walker, they will position themselves as one of the most formidable teams in baseball for the 2025 season.