Yankees overhauled one critical element in the outfield

The Yankees made a critical defensive upgrade in their outfield by acquiring Cody Bellinger to take over center field. Bellinger brings a Gold Glove-caliber pedigree to the position, replacing Juan Soto, who was elite offensively but lacked the defensive prowess to solidify the outfield.

Last season, Bellinger’s defensive metrics showcased his elite skills, including 0 defensive runs saved and -1 outs above average. His ability to cover ground and read the ball off the bat will make a significant impact at Yankee Stadium, especially given its expansive outfield dimensions.

Aaron Judge Returns to Right Field

One of the key benefits of adding Bellinger is that it allows Aaron Judge to move back to his natural position in right field.

Judge, a powerhouse at the plate, has always been a stronger defender in right field compared to center. Last season, while filling in at center field, Judge struggled defensively, posting -9 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average. These numbers were uncharacteristic for the typically reliable defender.

By shifting back to right field, where his strong arm and field awareness shine, Judge is expected to return to being a major defensive asset.

Improvement Over Juan Soto

The Yankees’ decision to let Juan Soto walk in free agency also contributed to the defensive overhaul. Soto, while an offensive juggernaut, was a liability in the field. Last season, he posted 0 defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average in right field.

The combination of Bellinger in center and Judge in right significantly improves the team’s overall outfield defense, adding stability and range that were lacking in 2024.

A More Balanced Outfield Unit

With Bellinger in center, Judge in right, and promising young talent like Jasson Dominguez in left field, the Yankees have constructed a balanced outfield unit. Dominguez, while still developing and experiencing mishaps in 2024, has shown flashes of defensive potential with solid range and instincts. Together, this outfield trio is expected to complement the Yankees’ strong pitching staff, preventing runs and converting difficult plays into outs.

Defensive Upgrades Boost Playoff Aspirations

The Yankees’ emphasis on improving their outfield defense demonstrates a commitment to a well-rounded roster. With Bellinger’s elite center field abilities and Judge returning to his optimal position, the Yankees are poised to see a significant improvement in defensive efficiency. This revamped alignment should pay dividends, particularly in tight games against elite competition, as they look to contend for a World Series title.