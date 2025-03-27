Yankees’ prospect hanging on by a thread sneaks onto the roster

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

With Opening Day finally here, the Yankees quietly tipped their hand on a few last-minute roster decisions.

According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, both Pablo Reyes and Oswald Peraza had lockers set up at Yankee Stadium, signaling they’ve made the team—at least for now.

Pablo Reyes Earns It, Peraza Gets a Lifeline

Reyes, 31, did everything he could this spring to earn his spot. The right-handed utility man slashed .311/.418/.467 with two homers, five RBIs, and a 136 wRC+ across 19 games. He offered excellent plate discipline with a 16.4% walk rate and played nearly every position on the field during camp, showcasing his value as a Swiss Army knife for a Yankees team desperate for flexible depth.

Peraza’s case, however, is much murkier.

The 24-year-old was once considered one of the Yankees’ top infield prospects, but he floundered again this spring, hitting just .174/.269/.196 over 19 games with a 30 wRC+. Despite the defensive upside, his bat has consistently underwhelmed, and the Yankees’ patience may have run out.

Why This Might Be Temporary

The fact that Peraza and Reyes made the roster doesn’t mean they’re safe for the long haul. In fact, this may just be a placeholder move while general manager Brian Cashman continues scouring the market for a right-handed bat who can provide a little more thump—especially someone capable of handling third base.

Peraza, who is out of minor league options, would need to be designated for assignment to make room. If the Yankees make a late-spring acquisition or someone shakes free from another team’s roster crunch, Peraza could find himself exposed to waivers by the end of the week.

And make no mistake—other teams will be watching closely. Despite his struggles, Peraza’s youth and glove still offer intrigue for clubs with time to let him develop further.

A Quiet Roster Dance Continues

This is the kind of roster shuffle that lives on the fringes but has real implications down the line. Reyes brings immediate value. He can play third, second, shortstop, and even in the outfield—and he makes contact. Peraza, once pegged as a cornerstone infielder, now sits in limbo, hanging on by the slimmest of threads.

If another bat arrives in the coming days, expect the Yankees to act quickly.

For now, both players are in the clubhouse. But for one of them, it might be more of a waiting room than a seat at the table.