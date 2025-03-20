Yankees option 2 more pitchers to minors in roster trimming

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

As spring training winds down, the Yankees are beginning to narrow their roster to the final pieces. On Thursday afternoon, before their evening matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, the Bombers reassigned two more pitchers—Brandon Leibrandt and Allan Winans—to minor league camp.

These moves were hardly unexpected, but they do clarify the Yankees’ vision as Opening Day approaches.

Brandon Leibrandt: Depth Piece at Best

Leibrandt, a well-traveled 32-year-old lefty, had a quietly effective spring, posting a respectable 2.19 ERA across 12.1 innings. But beneath the surface, there wasn’t much dominance. His low strikeout numbers hinted at trouble lurking around the corner—like driving a car on worn tires; it may run smoothly for a while, but eventually, it’s bound to slip.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Having spent time with the Phillies, Marlins, Cubs, Reds, and now Yankees, Leibrandt is no stranger to the nomadic life of minor league baseball. He owns a career 5.28 ERA over 15.1 innings at the major league level, so the Yankees won’t be rushing him back up anytime soon. He’ll remain a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ arm, ready but hopefully never needed.

Allan Winans: Reliable, but Unremarkable

On the other side of the coin, Allan Winans, a 29-year-old righty, joins Leibrandt in minor league camp after a shaky spring showing (5.02 ERA over 14.1 innings). Yet, unlike Leibrandt, Winans carries some recent Triple-A success under his belt, boasting a solid 3.30 ERA across 114.2 innings with Atlanta’s top minor-league affiliate last season.

Winans doesn’t overwhelm hitters with electric stuff or big strikeout numbers, but he’s reliable enough to give innings if desperation strikes. He’s the baseball equivalent of an old toolbox: not flashy, but handy enough when you’re in a pinch.

Expect More Cuts to Come

With the regular season rapidly approaching, these cuts signal the Yankees’ intent to lock down their core group. They’ll continue trimming the edges of the roster in the coming days, shaping the team for the long haul of the 2025 campaign.