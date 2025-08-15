Yankees on the verge of 2 major bullpen reinforcements

The New York Yankees announced Thursday that two key relievers, Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough, have begun AAA rehab assignments.

Both pitchers could be back soon, bringing much-needed depth and versatility to a bullpen that has logged heavy innings recently.

Cruz, a right-hander with a devastating splitter, has been one of the most reliable arms when healthy this season.

Over 33 innings, he’s posted a 3.00 ERA and struck out an eye-popping 54 batters, showing elite swing-and-miss ability.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cruz’s splitter could be the difference in high-leverage spots

Cruz’s signature splitter is a nightmare for hitters, generating a .138 batting average and .225 slugging percentage against this season.

He throws it nearly 60% of the time, and even when hitters expect it, they struggle to make solid contact.

The Yankees can deploy him in late innings against tough lineups, especially with postseason-style leverage already creeping into August games.

If he returns in peak form, Cruz could immediately slide into a pivotal setup role ahead of the ninth inning.

Yarbrough offers unique length and stability

Meanwhile, Yarbrough brings something entirely different — the ability to cover multiple innings or make an emergency spot start.

Before his oblique injury, the 33-year-old lefty logged 55.1 innings with a 3.90 ERA, limiting hard contact effectively.

He thrives by keeping hitters off balance rather than overpowering them, providing a steady presence when the bullpen is overworked.

That versatility is especially valuable for the Yankees, who have juggled openers and spot starters throughout the summer.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Why their return matters now more than ever

Adding Cruz and Yarbrough simultaneously gives the Yankees the rare combination of late-inning dominance and multi-inning reliability.

It’s like upgrading both the engine and the suspension of a car right before a long, bumpy road trip.

With the playoff race tightening, those extra arms could mean the difference between grinding through innings or attacking matchups aggressively.

The Yankees will be watching both closely during their rehab stints, knowing a healthy return could shift their pitching plans entirely.