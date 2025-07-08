Yankees offer great Luis Gil injury update

The Yankees have been gasping for positive news with their battered rotation, and Luis Gil just gave them a reason to exhale.

Tuesday began with cautious optimism after the Yankees offered a hopeful update, but it ended with even better news from Double-A Somerset.

Gil tossed 42 pitches in live batting practice without any setbacks, clearing a major hurdle as he pushes toward a return to the big league mound.

Luis Gil’s next step is set to lift a bruised starting rotation

According to MLB reporter Bryan Hoch, if Gil wakes up healthy, he could make his first official rehab start as soon as Sunday.

This is exactly the kind of breakthrough the Yankees needed with their rotation held together by duct tape, rookies, and a bit of luck.

Losing Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgery and still waiting on Ryan Yarbrough has left them dangerously thin, forcing creative solutions.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rookies holding the line while Gil eyes a return

New York has leaned heavily on prospects like Will Warren and recently promoted Cam Schlittler to survive a brutal stretch of the season.

It’s felt like asking kids to sail the boat themselves, and at some point, the Yankees needed a proven piece to steady them.

Gil could be that answer if he can regain the form that made him a revelation just last year when he took the league by storm.

A reminder of Luis Gil’s incredible 2024 breakout

Gil wasn’t just solid in 2024—he was electric, capturing the American League Rookie of the Year award while dominating over 151.2 innings.

His 3.50 ERA paired with strikeout-heavy stuff made him one of the Yankees’ biggest bright spots, and they desperately miss that firepower.

The hope now is that Gil’s command remains sharp and he avoids the walk issues that occasionally flared up during his breakout campaign.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Why Gil’s return means more than just quality innings

Adding Gil back into the rotation could ripple through the entire roster, reducing stress on an overworked bullpen that’s been stretched thin.

It might also settle the clubhouse nerves, knowing they have a young ace-caliber arm ready to take the ball every fifth day down the stretch.

With so much riding on keeping their postseason hopes alive, Gil’s looming return might prove to be the swing moment of the Yankees’ season.

A cautious path ahead but plenty of reason to dream

Of course, the Yankees will move carefully. After all, Gil is returning from a serious injury and they can’t afford another setback.

But even a handful of quality starts from him could change the entire narrative around a team trying to tread water in the AL East.