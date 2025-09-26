Yankees’ offensive weapon has woken up from a long and quiet slumber

The New York Yankees already know what Austin Wells brings behind the plate: elite defense. His 11 catcher framing runs rank in the 96th percentile across baseball, making him one of the most reliable backstops in the game. But while the glove has been steady all year, the bat is finally starting to catch up — and at the best possible time.

Defensive rock with a bat still finding itself

Wells’ defense has never been in question. From pitch framing to managing a rotation, he’s been everything the Yankees hoped he would be when they brought him up to the big leagues. The problem has always been the bat, which for much of this season looked stuck in neutral.

On the year, Wells is slashing .221/.277/.442 with a .719 OPS and 21 home runs. His 96 wRC+ sits slightly below league average, a reflection of inconsistent contact and stretches of cold hitting that left the Yankees searching for ways to balance the lineup.

That’s why the Yankees leaned more heavily on Ben Rice behind the plate for stretches — Rice’s bat had been too productive to leave on the bench. But now, with Wells rediscovering his swing, both players are carving out important roles as left-handed weapons in the order.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A timely resurgence

Over the last 30 days, Wells has looked like a different hitter. He’s batting .306/.357/.597 during that stretch with a .954 OPS. The power stroke has returned, with four home runs and 12 RBIs in that span, and the quality of his at-bats has improved dramatically.

His recent performance against the Chicago White Sox was another example of his turnaround. Wells added two more hits and an RBI in Thursday’s sweep-clinching win, further cementing his role as a rising offensive contributor.

For a Yankees team pushing to secure playoff positioning, his resurgence couldn’t be timed any better. Having both Rice and Wells firing at the plate gives them a depth of power that makes their lineup far more dangerous.

Why it matters for October

The Yankees know pitching and defense win in October, but having a catcher who can deliver big hits is an underrated weapon. Think of it as having an extra club in the golf bag — most teams are content with a defensive-minded catcher and accept the offensive trade-off. Wells gives them both.

With his framing already saving runs on defense, any offensive production becomes a luxury. Now that he’s swinging with confidence, that “luxury” could become a legitimate difference-maker when the games tighten in the postseason.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Looking ahead

The combination of Wells and Rice offers the Yankees flexibility. Wells’ defensive mastery keeps pitchers comfortable, while Rice provides an additional spark at the plate. Together, they’ve begun to flip what was once a weak spot into a position of strength.

If Wells continues this late-season surge, he won’t just be a defensive anchor — he’ll be a two-way force at exactly the right time for a Yankees team with October aspirations.