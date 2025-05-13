Yankees now face a growing problem at third base

Sometimes, it only takes one moment to turn a positional question into a full-blown crisis.

For the New York Yankees, that moment came Monday night when Oswald Cabrera went down with what appears to be a serious ankle injury.

The cart came out. The crowd went quiet. And just like that, third base—already a fragile spot—became a glaring concern.

An untimely injury hits harder than expected

Cabrera was far from perfect at third base, but he was serviceable, and more importantly, reliable.

Despite hitting just .243/.322/.308 with a .630 OPS, Cabrera gave the Yankees a left-handed bat who made contact and could plug multiple defensive holes.

His barrel percentage was dead last among MLB hitters, but he wasn’t expected to hit for power.

He was there to get on base and make plays—a glue guy in a lineup filled with stars.

Now, that glue is gone, and the Yankees will need to act quickly to patch the void.

DJ LeMahieu returns—but is he the solution?

Enter DJ LeMahieu, the 36-year-old veteran who’s wrapping up a strong rehab stint in the minors.

Over nine games between Double-A and Triple-A, LeMahieu hit .444 with a .500 on-base percentage and a .593 slugging rate.

He looked sharp, confident, and ready.

But minor league pitching is a far cry from the big leagues, and LeMahieu struggled mightily at the plate last season before landing on the injured list.

The Yankees are hopeful he can provide steady defense and veteran poise at the hot corner, but whether his bat can keep up is the real test.

A trade fallback is quietly being monitored

While the Yankees are eager to see what LeMahieu has left, they’re not putting all their eggs in that basket.

Reports have surfaced that the team could reengage in talks for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was previously linked to New York.

It would be a bold move, one that requires prospects and payroll flexibility—but it’s on the table.

Still, the Yankees want to evaluate LeMahieu first before pulling the trigger on a blockbuster move.

If DJ performs well, they may buy some time. If not, the pressure could ramp up quickly.

Internal options are running thin

Without Cabrera, the Yankees lose their most versatile infield piece.

There aren’t many appealing internal replacements waiting in the wings—especially with Cabrera being the glue that held multiple positions together.

Injuries have already tested the team’s depth, and this one stretches them even thinner.

That’s why LeMahieu’s performance over the next week could influence everything from trade talks to long-term roster construction.

The stakes are rising—and the front office knows it

The Yankees are in the middle of a tightly contested season with championship aspirations.

That means they can’t afford to gamble on health or hope.

Cabrera’s injury forces their hand, and the clock is now ticking on finding a reliable third base answer.

Whether that’s LeMahieu, a trade, or something else entirely—the next move could define their summer.

