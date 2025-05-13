Yankees’ switch-hitting third baseman exits game with gruesome leg injury

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With the Yankees leading 10-5 over the Mariners, Aaron Judge would hit a routine flyball to right field that seemed like a regular sacrifice fly. As Oswaldo Cabrera tagged up from third base to score the 11th run of the game in the top of the ninth, he would have his ankle catch underneath him, as it twisted abnormally. The Yankees’ third baseman would not get up after, crawling towards the plate to ensure his run counted before trainers and players rushed to his side.

A truly gruesome leg injury would pause the game for a considerable amount of time as the trainers would have to call in an ambulance to get Cabrera’s leg in an aircast and have him stretchered off the field. He’s currently being admitted to a local hospital, and not much else is known about his injury other than the unsettling sight of it.

Oswaldo Cabrera Suffers A Serious Leg Injury, Yankees Could Lose Him For a While

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Few people are as beloved in that Yankees’ clubhouse as Oswaldo Cabrera, who has always been an upbeat personality who can brighten a team’s mood. Whether it’s his friendly demeanor with fans and the media or the clear respect he’s gained from his teammates for his willingness to play wherever the team needs him, Cabrera is someone who has become extremely easy to root for regardless of team allegiance.

The sight of a gruesome leg injury would be difficult to stomach, but when it occurs to a vibrant personality such as Oswaldo Cabrera’s, it hurts even more. Teammates were beside themselves, unable to grasp what they had just seen, seeing their beloved teammate sprawled on the floor in tears over what is certainly a serious lower-body injury.

We do not have confirmation of a specific region or injury, but he was unable to get up, and the broadcast captured a foot that was twisted to a point of serious concern. This serves as a serious blow to the clubhouse and to the roster because of their lack of infield depth, as the team lost Jazz Chisholm to an oblique strain in Baltimore.

Despite the one-sided victory, there’s a somber tone in Seattle with the Yankees witnessing their third baseman suffer such a serious injury just half an inning prior. Even when they recorded the final out, the team’s celebration was far more muted than usual, with the three outfielders converging for a hug and the players seeming shell-shocked by what they saw.