Yankees’ forgotten outfielder went from zero to hero overnight

Sometimes in baseball, a breakout doesn’t knock on the door—it kicks it down.

That’s exactly what the Yankees are experiencing right now with an unlikely hero emerging alongside their headline superstar.

While much of the league is focused on Aaron Judge’s historic pace, another outfielder has quietly stepped up and begun turning heads—and it’s changing the entire complexion of the lineup.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A power surge few saw coming

Trent Grisham was never expected to be the guy. He was a depth piece, a defensive stopgap, maybe a platoon bat.

Instead, he’s turned into one of the most productive hitters in baseball.

After Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Grisham elevated his season line to .288/.373/.663, including 12 home runs and a 1.036 OPS.

He delivered three more hits, two of which left the yard, adding another two RBIs to his growing total.

For a player once viewed as a lineup placeholder, those numbers are game-changing.

Elite discipline meets legitimate slugging

Grisham’s underlying metrics paint the picture of a complete hitter.

He ranks in the 89th percentile in barrel percentage, 97th percentile in chase rate, and 86th percentile in whiff rate.

He’s laying off bad pitches, making consistent contact, and punishing the ones in his zone—especially when he pulls them to right field.

The short porch at Yankee Stadium has become his playground, and the Yankees are reaping the rewards.

This isn’t just a hot streak—it’s a sign that he’s made significant adjustments at the plate.

Quietly adding value on defense, too

Grisham is more than just a bat.

He’s a former Gold Glove winner, and while he has -5 defensive runs saved in center this season, he’s played error-free baseball over 229 innings.

That type of reliability, coupled with his ability to move around the outfield, makes him a valuable piece for manager Aaron Boone.

In a lineup loaded with stars and veterans, Grisham’s versatility helps stabilize both the field and the clubhouse.

Is the leadoff role his best fit?

Boone has recently experimented with Grisham in the leadoff spot, where he holds a .617 slugging rate and a .950 OPS.

But there’s a case to be made that his power is being underutilized in that role.

He’s often hitting solo home runs with no one on base—wasted opportunities for a lineup that thrives when pressure builds early.

Sliding Grisham into the three-hole behind Aaron Judge could unlock even more damage, turning solo shots into game-breaking swings.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Yankees found more than depth—they found impact

Every season, there’s a player who rises when few expected it—and this year, it’s Grisham.

He’s hitting for power, playing clean defense, and giving Boone real options on how to shape the lineup moving forward.

For a team that was already dangerous, adding this version of Grisham only makes them more complete.

And if this pace continues, he won’t be a quiet story much longer.

