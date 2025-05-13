Yankees 11, Mariners 5: Good news and bad news as Oswaldo Cabrera’s brutal injury overshadows road win

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There’s a unique kind of silence that hits a ballpark when celebration turns into fear. On Monday night, that silence fell fast.

The New York Yankees were steamrolling the Seattle Mariners, flexing every bit of muscle in their 11-5 victory at T-Mobile Park. But the night’s defining image wasn’t a bat flip or a curtain call.

Oswaldo Goes Down

It was Oswaldo Cabrera lying on the ground, clutching his leg in anguish—his ankle twisted unnaturally, his pain visible to everyone watching.

#Yankees Oswaldo Cabrera suffers a gruesome injury at home plate. pic.twitter.com/DMsASAT98f — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) May 13, 2025

His cleat caught awkwardly in the dirt as he tried to avoid a tag at home. The play looked harmless at first—just another close call. Then, suddenly, it wasn’t.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

As medical staff rushed in and the air cast wrapped around Cabrera’s leg, the celebration stopped cold. He was stretchered off the field, and just like that, a night of fireworks turned into one of dread.

Trent Grisham and the offense explode under the lights

Before that heartbreaking moment, the Yankees’ offense was painting a masterpiece—one swing at a time.

Trent Grisham, seemingly ignited by some unseen fire, crushed not one but two home runs. He’s swinging like someone with something to prove, and maybe he does.

Austin Wells joined the party, smashing a three-run homer in the fifth that felt like a dagger into the Mariners’ hopes. By then, the Yankees were firmly in control.

Anthony Volpe added a long ball of his own in the ninth, just moments before the injury to Cabrera.

That final insurance run Cabrera scored felt meaningless in hindsight.

Aaron Judge? Just another day at the office. Two more hits, a .414 batting average, and an aura of inevitability every time he steps to the plate.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It was a night of offensive poetry, the kind of game you replay in your head—until it ends with a scream instead of a cheer.

Schmidt’s steady rise continues on the mound

Lost in the offensive onslaught and Cabrera’s injury was yet another strong outing from Clarke Schmidt.

He’s not flashy. He’s not loud. But he’s beginning to carve out a role as a reliable arm, the type of pitcher who quietly wins games while others grab headlines.

Six innings, three runs, just three hits allowed—Schmidt was efficient and confident. He struck out six and finally earned his first win of the year.

In a season defined by superstar moments and high expectations, guys like Schmidt are the glue. Quiet, steady, and slowly turning into someone Aaron Boone can trust every fifth day.

It’s often said that baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. Schmidt is running his leg of the race with purpose now.

The cost of a run: Cabrera’s uncertain future

That last Yankees run—a sac fly in the ninth—added nothing but pain. Cabrera’s injury cast a shadow long enough to dim even an 11-run night.

In that moment, it wasn’t about depth charts, WAR, or matchups. It was about a young utility player who plays with fire and joy, now facing the possibility of months away from the game he loves.

Teammates looked shaken. Fans went quiet. And in the dugout, the usual high-fives gave way to somber stares.

There’s still hope that the injury isn’t as devastating as it looked. But every soul in the Yankees’ orbit is bracing for bad news, praying for good instead.

