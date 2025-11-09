With free agency already underway, the New York Yankees are preparing for an active offseason, and early reports have suggested they could be interested in Luis Robert Jr.

However, there are many directions the Yankees can take, and they must make a few decisions regarding their own talent, including players like Cody Bellinger. Let’s take a look at the hottest news from over the weekend.

The Yankees should avoid top free agent shortstop like the plague

The New York Yankees face a shortstop decision this winter while Anthony Volpe rehabs from a labrum injury. While internal options like José Caballero and top prospect George Lombard Jr. exist, the organization is reportedly considering outside help at shortstop.

The piece argues strongly against signing Bo Bichette, the free-agent shortstop from the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite his offensive numbers — batting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs — his defense is described as disastrous, with –12 defensive runs saved and –13 outs above average.

Investing big money in a bat-first shortstop like Bichette would be a misfit for the Yankees’ long-term puzzle. Second base is already filled by Jazz Chisholm Jr., making Bichette redundant, while Volpe remains a controllable defensive-upside player. The advice: ride out Volpe’s recovery, use Caballero in the interim, and avoid a costly stop-gap move.

Why the Yankees should pursue top Japanese pitching free agent

The Yankees’ rotation has cracks despite previous spending, and Tatsuya Imai — Japan’s top starter — is presented as a potential fix. His youth, durability, and projection could stabilize the rotation while adding global depth to the organization.

Though another starter might seem redundant, Imai’s high upside and experience make him a smart long-term addition rather than a short-term patch. The move could also help the Yankees rebuild their relationship with Japanese scouting markets, opening doors for future talent.

This isn’t just about plugging innings. It’s about securing a cost-controlled, high-upside pitcher who could outperform his deal and fortify the rotation for years.

Yankees could lose star free agent outfielder to cross-town rival Mets

The Yankees might lose one of their key outfielders to the Mets this offseason, potentially watching Cody Bellinger cross the East River. His versatility and balanced offense-defense skillset make him an ideal fit for the Mets’ current roster vision.

Bellinger’s ability to play all three outfield spots and first base gives the Mets flexibility the Yankees already know well. Matching the Mets’ potential offer will be costly, and New York’s front office must weigh the risk of letting a star walk versus overpaying to retain him.

This decision isn’t just about payroll. It’s about how much the Yankees value stability and whether they’re willing to let a rival strengthen at their expense.

Yankees expected to show interest in trade for 2023 All-Star

The Yankees are expected to pursue Luis Robert Jr., a 2023 All-Star outfielder with the Chicago White Sox. With the front office seeking ways to reshape the lineup, Robert’s raw power and athleticism stand out as a target worth exploring.

His 2025 numbers dipped, but his underlying analytics show promise, suggesting bad luck rather than decline. The Yankees have a history of betting on bounce-back candidates, and Robert’s ceiling remains high enough to justify aggressive trade talks.

Pulling off this deal would likely require multiple top prospects, but the upside — pairing Robert with the Yankees’ core — could redefine their offensive identity.

Yankees’ young slugger was snubbed for offseason award

Ben Rice was overlooked for the American League Silver Slugger despite outperforming the winner in nearly every major offensive category. He played multiple positions, cleared 100 games, and delivered across metrics like wOBA, OPS, and wRC+.

Rice’s advanced stats tell the story of a complete hitter who simply lacked name recognition. His numbers rivaled some of the league’s established stars, making the snub even more frustrating for Yankees fans who watched his rise firsthand.

While the recognition slipped away, Rice’s performance firmly establishes him as a core piece of the team’s offensive future — and one to watch next season.

Yankees could poach cross-town rival’s star free agent closer

The Yankees are reportedly considering a major bullpen addition by pursuing Edwin Diaz, one of baseball’s most dominant closers. His elite strikeout rate and consistency would make him a game-changer for the Yankees’ late-inning structure.

Historically, the Yankees have avoided massive spending on relievers, but the current window of contention could justify breaking that rule. Diaz’s presence could stabilize the bullpen and send a powerful statement to both fans and the rival Mets.

If the Yankees can make the numbers work, this move would strengthen a key weakness and reignite the competitive fire in New York baseball.

MLB Rumors: Yankees could run back the exact same outfield for 4x the price

The Yankees could bring back the same outfield group next season — but at four times the cost. Both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham headline that possibility, with Grisham already getting the qualifying offer that would quadruple his salary.

Grisham’s offensive output spiked to career highs, but his defense slipped, creating a complicated valuation. Paying premium dollars for a player with declining range could backfire if his bat regresses.

The Yankees now face a familiar question: stick with proven players at a premium or pivot toward cheaper, more balanced options to maintain flexibility.

