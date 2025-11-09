The New York Mets might not be done shaking things up this offseason, and there’s one name that could bridge the city’s baseball rivalry — Yankees FA outfielder Cody Bellinger. According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Mets could be “heavily in on the versatile Cody Bellinger in free agency given their need for defense in both centerfield and at first base.”

That’s a fascinating possibility, and one that makes real baseball sense. Bellinger is coming off one of his best seasons in years with the Yankees, proving he can handle both the pressure and expectations that come with playing in New York.

Bellinger’s value goes beyond the stat sheet

Bellinger, 30, hit .272/.334/.480 last season, launching 29 home runs with 98 RBIs across 152 games. His 125 wRC+ showed he was 25% better than the league average at creating offense. He also struck out just 13.7% of the time — the lowest mark of his career — while maintaining solid contact rates and power to all fields.

Defensively, Bellinger provided the kind of flexibility few players in the league can match. He logged 1,295 innings in the outfield, posting 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. His ability to move between center field and first base is exactly the type of versatility the Mets need as they look to stabilize both positions.

That mix of defense, contact, and leadership could make him a high-priority target for new president David Stearns, who’s been focused on improving roster balance and athleticism.

Why Bellinger makes sense for the Mets

Ragazzo put it best: “Bellinger is also a fit for the Mets due to his ability to handle the New York market, which he showed while playing for the Yankees this past year.” That’s a key factor that often gets overlooked. The Mets have seen talented players buckle under the city’s pressure before, but Bellinger’s calm, professional demeanor fits perfectly with what they’re building in Queens.

He’d also fill multiple needs at once. With Pete Alonso’s contract future still unresolved and questions surrounding the outfield depth behind Brandon Nimmo, Bellinger’s versatility would give the Mets flexibility both in the lineup and defensively. He could spell Nimmo in center, cover first base when needed, and serve as a left-handed power threat in a lineup that often leans too heavily on right-handed bats.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Can the Mets outbid the Yankees?

Of course, the biggest question is whether the Mets can outspend or outmaneuver the Yankees to land him. Bellinger is expected to command a contract in the range of four to five years at around $25 million per season — a number well within reach for both New York teams.

If the Mets want to make a statement this offseason, stealing one of the Yankees’ key free agents would certainly do it. More importantly, Bellinger’s fit isn’t just about revenge or rivalry — it’s about practicality.

He’s exactly the kind of player who can elevate a team’s floor while providing leadership and playoff-caliber experience. For the Mets, who are trying to blend star power with stability, Bellinger might be the rare player who brings both.

Would the Mets dare to make that move across town? If they’re serious about contending in 2026, it might be the bold swing that finally puts them back in the fight.