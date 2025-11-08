The New York Yankees may be preparing to bring back the same outfield that carried them through the 2025 season, but this time, it’ll come with a much heavier price tag. With qualifying offers and extensions on the table, the financial risk is sky-high, and the front office knows it.

Trent Grisham is at the center of that uncertainty. The Yankees extended him the $22 million qualifying offer — a figure that would quadruple what he made last season. That’s an enormous bet for a player who just put together his best offensive season but remains wildly unpredictable year to year.

Grisham’s breakout complicates everything

Grisham’s 2025 campaign was an eye-opener. He hit .235/.348/.464 with 34 homers and 74 RBIs, showing the kind of power the Yankees had long been hoping for. His 129 wRC+ ranked among the better left-handed hitters in baseball, proving he could be a legitimate weapon when locked in.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

But there’s a catch — or rather, a lack of them. Grisham’s defensive metrics fell off a cliff. After years of being one of the most reliable defenders in the outfield, he posted -11 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average. For a team that has always valued defense as much as slugging, that decline raises real questions about his long-term value.

If Grisham regresses offensively, the Yankees could be paying premium money for a backup-level outfielder. That’s the risk of a one-year deal worth $22 million, and it’s why this decision feels like such a gamble for general manager Brian Cashman.

Cody Bellinger remains the priority

Even if Grisham accepts the qualifying offer, the Yankees aren’t expected to stop there. According to CBS Sports, the team intends to pursue a long-term extension for Cody Bellinger, who remains one of their cornerstone players heading into 2026.

At 30, Bellinger is looking for security — likely in the form of a four or five-year deal worth around $25 million per season. He earned that right after a strong season in pinstripes, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. His 125 wRC+ wasn’t far behind Grisham’s, but the difference lies in the consistency.

Bellinger struck out just 13.7% of the time — the lowest mark of his career — showcasing improved contact skills and approach. Defensively, he remained steady and versatile, capable of playing all three outfield spots and filling in at first base when needed.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A familiar outfield with familiar risks

If the Yankees run back the same combination of Bellinger, Grisham, and Aaron Judge, they’ll have plenty of offensive firepower. The lineup can win games in bunches, but as the postseason showed, timely hitting still separates contenders from champions.

With Anthony Volpe’s injury leaving a hole in the infield and Ryan McMahon underwhelming at the plate, the Yankees can’t stop their search for upgrades. They need another reliable bat — someone who can deliver in high-leverage moments.

The Yankees may be comfortable paying for what worked in 2025, but this offseason feels like a crossroads. Keeping Bellinger makes perfect sense. Gambling on Grisham, though, could define how far they go next October — or how much they regret betting on lightning to strike twice.