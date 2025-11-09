The New York Yankees have some tough choices to make this winter. With Anthony Volpe working his way back from a partially torn labrum in his throwing arm, the team will need insurance at shortstop early in the 2026 season.

Jose Caballero can fill in temporarily, but reports suggest the Yankees are exploring options to strengthen the position long-term. Still, there’s one name they should cross off the list immediately — Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette.

Bo Bichette’s bat doesn’t make up for his defensive problems

Bichette is hitting free agency at 27 years old after another strong season at the plate, slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 139 games. His 134 wRC+ ranked among the best at his position, making him one of the more dynamic offensive shortstops in the league.

But there’s a catch — and it’s a big one. Bichette’s glove remains a liability. Over 1,139 innings at shortstop this past season, he recorded -12 defensive runs saved and -13 outs above average. Those numbers aren’t bad — they’re disastrous for a player expected to command around $130 million over five years.

The Yankees have seen this movie before. Paying premium money for a bat-first infielder with defensive flaws has burned them in the past, and they can’t afford another miscalculation while trying to balance the payroll and fix the roster’s weak spots.

Why Bichette doesn’t fit the Yankees’ long-term puzzle

The idea of signing Bichette might sound enticing on paper — he’s in his prime, he hits for average, and he brings postseason experience. But in practice, he’s a poor fit. Long-term, most scouts believe he’ll need to move to second base, and that position is already occupied by Jazz Chisholm Jr., who’s expected to hold it down for the foreseeable future.

That makes Bichette a redundant, overpriced addition who doesn’t address the Yankees’ real problem: finding a consistent defender who can stabilize the infield until Volpe returns to full health.

Even offensively, the Yankees can’t ignore volatility. Bichette’s game has always hinged on his timing and aggressiveness at the plate — traits that can fade quickly with age or injury. If his bat slips even slightly, the rest of his profile collapses.

Trusting the in-house options might be the smarter play

It might not be the flashiest route, but the Yankees would be better off waiting out Volpe’s rehab and using Caballero as the stopgap rather than overpaying for Bichette. Volpe’s offense dipped last year — hitting just .212/.272/.391 — but he remains a controllable player with defensive upside when healthy. The organization still believes in his ceiling.

And let’s not forget the long-term piece waiting in the wings: top prospect George Lombard Jr. The 20-year-old is rising quickly through the system and projects as the Yankees’ shortstop of the future. By 2027, he could be ready to take over the position full-time, making a splashy Bichette deal both unnecessary and financially restrictive.

The Yankees’ best move might be no move at all. Ride out Volpe’s recovery, use Caballero as insurance, and keep the long view in focus.

Because if there’s one thing the Yankees can’t afford right now, it’s another expensive short-term fix that leaves them right back where they started.