Yankees News: Gleyber Torres’s tooth forces him out, reserve catcher goes down

Feb 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar (17) steals stone base as New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) attempted to tag him out at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are making great progress this spring, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t faced a bit of adversity in the process. A few injuries have begun to pop up, the notable one being Frankie Montas’s shoulder, which required surgery and will likely keep him out for the majority of the 2023 season.

Reserve catcher Ben Rortvedt suffered an aneurysm in his shoulder that was bothering his finger, which should sideline him for at least a month.

The Yankees are facing a few more injury issues:

Now, the Yankees are dealing with a minor Gleyber Torres issue, having his tooth pulled, forcing him out of the Thursday afternoons contest, which he was originally projected to participate in.

Torres has enjoyed a strong start to spring training, tallying four hits, a homer, one RBI, and two runs across just eight at-bats. His hot start is exactly what Yankee fans wanted to see coming off a bounce-back 2022 season.

The 26-year-old projects to be the Yankees’ starting second baseman, having posted his best defensive campaign last year. Across 1082.2 innings, he enjoyed a .985 fielding percentage with just seven errors. He posted nine defensive runs saved above average, his highest mark in any given season.

Luckily for the Bombers, Jose Treviño and Kyle Higashioka remain healthy since they lost another backup catcher this week. Josh Breaux, 25, enjoyed 41 games with Triple-A Scranton last year. He was competing to make the 26-man roster or at the very least, showcase his development. Unfortunately, he suffered an elbow injury that will force him to miss the next few weeks, which likely means he will be out for the rest of training camp. Breaux hit .239 with a .297 OBP last year, including six homers and 21 RBIs across 172 plate appearances.

Aaron Boone said Josh Breaux is dealing with an elbow injury. He will potentially miss a few weeks. Via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The Yankees can’t afford to have any more injuries at the catcher position without bringing in reinforcements. That leads us to an interesting conversation about Gary Sanchez, a free agent looking for a new home. If the Yankees can bring him back on a cheap contract, he might be willing to reunite and compete at the back end of the roster.