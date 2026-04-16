The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching depth is enviable. Their rotation has a 3.12 ERA so far in the 2026 campaign, fourth in MLB and second in the American League behind the Kansas City Royals. Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers have all been impressive, and while Luis Gil hasn’t shown his best version yet, he did take some small steps forward on Wednesday night.

Besides those five names, the Yankees are expecting Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon back at some point in the upcoming weeks. Clarke Schmidt is also rehabbing and will be ready for the stretch run, and Carlos Lagrange and his 102-mph heat are getting ready, too.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Elmer Rodriguez Is Making A Statement

Let’s not forget about another impressive pitching prospect in the Yankees’ system: Elmer Rodriguez. The right-hander posted a 2.58 ERA last year across three levels, and started the 2026 campaign on the right foot.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez tossed 5.2 scoreless frames, striking out six and throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 21 hitters he faced for Triple-A Scranton.

Elmer Rodríguez lowers his Triple-A ERA to 1.17 after a dominant start for the @swbrailriders ??



The @Yankees' No. 3 prospect tosses first-pitch strikes to 17 of 21 batters and K's 6 across 5 2/3 scoreless frames: pic.twitter.com/gJvzbRrlqp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 16, 2026

After three starts in Scranton, Rodriguez boasts a minuscule 1.15 ERA, the fourth-best in the notoriously hitter-friendly International League.

The Yankees Are Blessed With Elite Pitching Prospects

He also has a 0.96 WHIP, and opposing batters are hitting just .184 off him. He has 13 strikeouts in 15.2 innings in Scranton, but those will come with time.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If Lagrange impresses because of his raw stuff, Rodriguez is far more polished and throws more pitches with better command, even if his fastball doesn’t touch the triple digits. The Yankees are blessed with two different types of pitching prospects, and they both could make an impact in 2026.

For now, the organization will let Rodriguez learn his trade in Triple-A and get himself ready if he’s needed later down the road. He has all the tools to be a successful major leaguer someday.