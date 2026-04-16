Aaron Boone spoke to the media before the Yankees’ final game of a four-contest set against the Angels, and he provided updates on Carlos Rodon’s injury timeline.

He mentioned that the team plans to have him throw a live bullpen on Saturday, and that the next step after would be a rehab assignment.

If all goes well, this rehab assignment should require Rodon to make three starts after which he should re-join the Yankees’ rotation.

Based on a normal rest cycle, this means that the burly left-hander would be about 3-4 weeks away from being activated off of the injured list, which sets him up for an early or mid-May return.

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Carlos Rodon Nearing Rehab Assignment As Yankees Await Double-Barreled Rotation Upgrade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a solid rotation anchored at the top by Cam Schlittler and Max Fried who have been two of the best pitchers in baseball, but they still have obvious holes that Carlos Rodon could fill.

Poor performances from Luis Gil to start the season coupled with the uncertainty surrounding whether Ryan Weathers and Will Warren can leap out of being a backend starter create a clear avenue for Rodon to return.

Carlos Rodon had a 3.09 ERA and 3.78 FIP across 33 starts last season as he was a huge part of the Yankees’ 2025 success in the regular season, which came without the services of staff ace Gerrit Cole.

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Cole will begin his rehab assigment before Rodon, taking the mound for the Somerset Patriots where he will get up to 40 pitches if all goes well.

The right-hander is expected to use a good chunk of his allowed rehab assignment days due to the severity of the injury, and he is less built-up than Rodon is from a pitch count standpoint.

With two of their main Minor League affiliates in Hudson Valley (A+) and Scranton (AAA) on the road at the moment, the Yankees do not have many lanes to use rehab starts right now.

If the Yankees can get effective versions of their veteran aces, they could have one of the most dominant pitching staffs in the sport as their bullpen would get a downstream boost by moving some starters into relief roles.