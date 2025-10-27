Yankees News Digest: Chapman throws shade, rotation trade targets, more

The New York Yankees find themselves juggling several key threads—free agent targets, internal development, trade possibilities, and roster flexibility.

Ranging from Aroldis Chapman taking a shot at the Yankees to the internal development of players like Will Warren, there’s a lot to catch up on with your daily Yankees news digest.

Yankees set sights on elite outfielder with left-handed swing

The Yankees have their eyes on Kyle Tucker, a 28-year-old five-tool outfielder whose left-handed pop and speed make him a perfect match for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

Tucker posted a .266/.377/.464 line with 22 homers and 25 steals in 136 games in Chicago last season. His lefty swing and walk rate (87 walks vs. 88 strikeouts) stand out.

But the cost? Jim Bowden projects a massive 10-year, $427 million deal, and the Yankees — along with several big clubs — will have to weigh whether that kind of commitment makes sense. The fit seems ideal; the price might push them into alternative strategies.

Read More

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Former Yankees closer doesn’t mince words about his time in New York

In a fresh burst of drama, ex-Yankees fireballer Aroldis Chapman threw major shade at the organization, saying he “dealt with a lot of disrespect there.” Chapman, who once patrolled the Bronx bullpen with triple-digit fastballs, felt overlooked and undervalued during his tenure.

The significance: behind the power and the reputation was a relationship breakdown. Chapman wasn’t exactly having a dominant 2022 season when everything deteriorated, though.

Read More

Yankees might swing for a 36-home-run outfielder via trade

The Yankees could explore a trade for a proven slugger with 36 home runs—Taylor Ward—to fill the outfield power void. The current outfield crop (including Jasson Domínguez) still has raw tools but needs production and reliability. Ward brings the pop and could have an immediate impact.

What’s interesting: acquiring him would signal the Yankees shifting away from purely developing prospects in that spot, moving toward a “win now” tilt. The key question will be cost (prospects, salary) and how they jigsaw it alongside Judge and others.

Read More

Yankees may already have their first-base solution internally

The Yankees might have their solution at first base with the departure of Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. Youngster Ben Rice has all the talent in the world to become one of the best offensive players in baseball, but he quietly put together a decent defensive season at first as well in his first full year.

The Yankees have refused to even consider Rice in trade packages in the past, meaning his role is clearly defined and he should start at first base in 2026.

Read More

Yankees chasing a flamethrowing young arm with 2.76 ERA

New York is reportedly linked to a 26-year-old flamethrower with a 2.76 ERA—Hunter Greene—whose fastball touches triple digits and whose slider backs it up. The article points out that his stuff is elite, but durability remains the big question.

For the Yankees, the attraction is obvious: rotation help that can bust through potent lineups. But the risk is also high: young arm, big stuff, long-term health could be a concern.

Read More

Can young starter Will Warren take the next leap in 2026?

Amid the pitching injuries in the Bronx, the spotlight is on Will Warren. He emerged as a healthy hand last season amid injury chaos: his sweeper flashed elite movement (–24 in glove-side run), but his execution wobbled, with a .405 wOBA against that pitch when missed.

What this means is clear: Warren has the tools to become a rotation pillar, but consistency is his barrier. For the Yankees, his leap means less reliance on external pitching moves and more faith in internal growth. His role could be starter or swing-man, depending on the rotation changes.

Read More