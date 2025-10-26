Yankees linked to flamethrowing pitcher with 2.76 ERA via trade

The New York Yankees are once again in the thick of trade rumors, this time connected to Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene — one of baseball’s most electric arms and most fascinating gambles.

When Greene takes the mound, he’s a walking fireworks show. At just 26 years old, his fastball routinely touches triple digits, leaving batters flailing at 99 mph heat and helpless against his biting slider. The question isn’t whether he’s dominant — it’s whether his body can handle the velocity for the long haul.

A flamethrower with ace-level stuff

Greene’s 2025 season was a showcase of both brilliance and fragility. He threw just 107.2 innings across 19 starts, but every outing reminded scouts why he was once one of the most hyped pitching prospects in baseball. He finished with a sparkling 2.76 ERA, striking out more than 11 batters per nine innings, while holding opponents to a .199 average against his fastball and an even nastier .156 mark against his slider.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Greene is on, he’s as unhittable as anyone in the league. His combination of velocity and movement is rare, the kind of arsenal that can single-handedly change a postseason rotation. But it comes with a caveat — that same power has put enormous strain on his arm, and the injury risk looms like a storm cloud over his potential.

The cost of elite talent

Locked into a team-friendly six-year, $53 million contract through 2028 — with a club option for 2029 — Greene represents both security and risk. He’s the kind of pitcher small-market teams dream of locking up early, and big-market teams like the Yankees salivate over acquiring.

But prying him loose from Cincinnati would take a massive haul. The Yankees would likely have to part with talent like Will Warren, Spencer Jones, or players/packages in that realm, which could give Brian Cashman pause.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted that the Yankees, along with the Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Orioles, and Giants, are potential suitors should the Reds make Greene available. It’s a crowded market — and a costly one.

A more likely path for New York

While the fit is tempting, it’s far from certain that the Yankees will push for a trade of this magnitude. Their priority remains getting Gerrit Cole back healthy and Carlos Rodon recovering from his recent surgery. They’ve also built a young pitching core around names like Will Warren and Cam Schlittler, who could keep the rotation cost-effective.

Still, Greene is the kind of pitcher who forces front offices to at least pick up the phone. His stuff is electric, his ceiling is Cy Young–level, and even with the injury risk, there’s no denying his allure.

If the Yankees truly believe they’re one elite arm away from a championship run, Hunter Greene might be the kind of risk worth losing sleep over.