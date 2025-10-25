Yankees coach among finalists for Twins managerial job

The New York Yankees didn’t just hit in 2025—they punished baseballs. Their offense, driven by consistency and depth, posted a 119 wRC+, the best mark in the majors. The next closest teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners, trailed behind at 113. It wasn’t a fluke or a two-man show. Nearly every regular in the Yankees lineup cleared the 100 wRC+ mark, and seven hitters finished with 20 or more home runs.

Five of them—Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger, and Ben Rice—surpassed 25 long balls, turning every night in the Bronx into a fireworks display. But behind all that power stood one man quietly orchestrating it: hitting coach James Rowson.

Rowson’s rise from behind the scenes

Rowson has been instrumental in shaping the Yankees’ approach at the plate since joining the big-league staff in 2024. His influence has gone beyond swing tweaks or launch angles. Players credit him for fostering a culture built on adaptability—knowing when to adjust mid-count, mid-series, or even midseason. That mindset helped the Yankees sustain their offensive dominance even through injuries and slumps.

Credit: John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s no surprise, then, that other teams have taken notice. According to Twins insider Dan Hayes, Rowson has emerged as one of four finalists for the Minnesota Twins’ managerial job. The group reportedly includes Derek Shelton, Ryan Flaherty, and Scott Servais.

Sources: The process is ongoing, but the #MNTwins have narrowed their managerial search to four names: Derek Shelton, James Rowson, Ryan Flaherty and Scott Servais. Story w/ @Britt_Ghiroli. https://t.co/3wddvzm8xa — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) October 24, 2025

For Rowson, it’s not unfamiliar territory. He previously served in the Twins’ organization from 2017 to 2019 as their hitting coach, where his communication skills and player-first mindset earned respect across the clubhouse.

Let’s not forget that the 2019 Twins set a new major league record for most home runs by a team in a season, later matched by the 2023 Atlanta Braves.

Minnesota’s interest in Rowson

The Twins’ search signals a desire to find a voice who can connect with both veterans and emerging talent—something Rowson has proven adept at doing. His background as a hitting coordinator in the Yankees’ minor league system, coupled with his stints with the Cubs and Tigers (and the Twins), has given him a broad understanding of player development at every level.

If Minnesota’s decision-makers want a steady hand who knows how to get the most out of an offense, Rowson checks every box. His managerial profile resembles that of a conductor who can take a talented group of musicians and turn their individual notes into harmony.

Credit: John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

What it could mean for the Yankees

For New York, Rowson’s potential departure would be more than a coaching loss—it would be a cultural one. His approach has helped turn the Yankees’ offense into one of the most balanced and dangerous in baseball. Losing him could test the continuity that fueled their 2025 dominance.

As the Twins finalize their decision, the Yankees wait. Whether Rowson stays in the Bronx or heads to Minnesota, his impact on the 2025 Yankees will be remembered as a defining force behind one of the most explosive offenses in the league.