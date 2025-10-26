The Yankees already have their first base solution on the roster

The New York Yankees have plenty of roster questions to answer this offseason, but first base isn’t one of them. With Paul Goldschmidt heading to free agency and $12.5 million coming off the books, the Yankees already have their replacement in-house — and his name is Ben Rice.

Rice’s rookie season wasn’t just promising; it was the kind of breakout that can quietly reshape a team’s long-term plans.

A breakout that changed everything

At 26 years old, Rice stepped into his first full season in the majors and immediately proved he belonged. Across 138 games, he slashed .255/.337/.499 with 26 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 133 wRC+. Those numbers place him firmly among the most productive first basemen in baseball.

What stood out most wasn’t just the power, but the quality of his contact. Rice ranked in the 92nd percentile or better in barrel rate, hard-hit percentage, and average exit velocity. His expected batting average (.299) and expected slugging (.581) both suggested that his production could have been even better with a little more luck.

That’s the mark of a hitter who isn’t fluking his way through success — it’s someone building a foundation for years to come.

The Yankees’ long-term answer at first base

Rice is under team control through 2031, meaning he’ll remain affordable for the foreseeable future. For a franchise navigating luxury tax limits and massive contracts elsewhere on the roster, that’s no small thing.

Defensively, Rice still has room to grow. Over 370 innings at first base, he recorded -2 defensive runs saved and one out above average — numbers that don’t leap off the page but show progress. His footwork and reads improved noticeably as the season went on, and the Yankees are confident that continued reps will make him serviceable, if not solid, at the position.

It’s a bit like watching a young corner infielder learn the subtleties of the job — a few awkward hops early on, followed by steady confidence once the rhythm kicks in.

Fireside Yankees points to the team control as a critical variable, and it absolutely is.

More than just a first baseman

There’s also a bonus layer to Rice’s value: his versatility. He offers the Yankees an emergency option behind the plate if needed. It’s unlikely he’ll see many innings there, but it’s a luxury for a team that knows the grind of a 162-game season can test even the deepest rosters.

With Rice developing into a polished hitter and showing signs of defensive growth, the Yankees suddenly have one less problem to worry about this winter.

They needed stability at first base, and instead, they may have found a future star — one with the bat speed, plate discipline, and poise to anchor their lineup for the next decade.