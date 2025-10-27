Yankees target tops list of best free agents: ‘His left-handed swing would play great at Yankee Stadium’

The New York Yankees spent 2025 patching the offensive hole left by Juan Soto’s departure. They managed, for the most part, to replace his regular-season production with a mix of capable bats. But when October arrived, the void became impossible to ignore. The lineup lacked that extra spark—the kind of hitter, besides Aaron Judge, who could flip a postseason game with one swing or one timely sprint around the bases.

Now baseball’s offseason is presenting them with another shot at that type of difference-maker: free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker.

A Star Built for the Bronx

Tucker isn’t Soto, but he’s closer to that tier than most realize. The 28-year-old combines rare consistency with game-changing power, and his balanced skill set could make him the second-best player in pinstripes behind Aaron Judge. His left-handed swing seems tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, where the right-field porch begs for line drives that sneak over the wall.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic labeled Tucker as this winter’s top free agent, and it’s easy to see why. A legitimate five-tool player, Tucker can hit for average, draw walks, steal bases, and play quality defense. In 136 games with Chicago, he posted a .266/.377/.464 line with 22 home runs, 25 steals, and nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88). When healthy, he’s a threat to post 30-30 seasons, the type of balanced production that transforms an offense.

Competition Will Be Fierce

Of course, talent like this doesn’t come cheap. Bowden projected a staggering 10-year, $427 million deal for Tucker—an amount that would test any team’s financial limits. The Yankees are expected to be among the suitors, but they’ll face stiff competition from several deep-pocketed clubs including the Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, and Giants.

Each of those teams sees what Tucker brings: left-handed power, elite plate discipline, and defensive versatility. For the Yankees, his fit is particularly clear. Bowden noted that “Tucker’s left-handed swing would play great at Yankee Stadium and his speed would be an important added element to the Yankees lineup.” For a team that has long sought more balance and athleticism, that’s music to Brian Cashman’s ears.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Of course, Bowden also clarified that Tucker would also be a great fit for the Dodgers, who could then move Teoscar Hernández to left field and improve their right field defense.

The Cost of Greatness

The question, then, is not whether Tucker fits—it’s how far the Yankees, and the other contenders vying for his services, are willing to go. The front office knows that elite hitters in their prime almost never reach free agency. Landing Tucker could reshape the lineup for years, giving Judge a true running mate and restoring the fear factor that once defined New York’s offense.

For a franchise chasing its first championship since 2009, opportunities like this don’t come often. Tucker’s combination of power and poise could be the missing ingredient, the kind that tilts October in your favor—the way one perfectly timed swing can change an entire series.