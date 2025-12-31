According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the New York Yankees are ‘not budging’ on Cody Bellinger and his demands, specifically in the years department. Even though he is a key player in their offseason, they shouldn’t panic if they can’t retain him. Those items, plus four New Year’s resolutions, are in today’s news!

The Yankees are ‘not budging’ on Cody Bellinger in free agency

The Yankees’ standoff with Bellinger continues to feel less like a bidding war and more like a test of patience. While New York’s interest is real and well-documented, the front office has made it clear it won’t chase the market upward simply to win the headline.

As the offseason drags on, the lack of concrete movement around Bellinger has raised legitimate questions about how strong that market actually is, despite early suggestions of widespread interest. Scott Boras’ usual late-offseason strategy is in play, but the longer this goes, the more leverage appears to tilt toward the Yankees rather than away from them.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

From the team’s perspective, the logic is straightforward. Bellinger would address real roster concerns, particularly against left-handed pitching, but those needs don’t justify bidding against themselves when rival clubs haven’t shown urgency. Rumored suitors like the Mets, Dodgers, and Giants have remained quiet, and even secondary teams have cooled. The Yankees still want Bellinger back, but only on terms that align with their valuation, reinforcing a philosophy built on discipline rather than desperation.

READ MORE

4 New Year’s resolutions for the Yankees

As the calendar turns, the Yankees enter 2026 caught between belief and skepticism. The roster is talented enough to inspire confidence, yet fragile enough to provoke anxiety, especially for a franchise judged solely by October results. Rather than a full-scale overhaul, this moment calls for precision. The path forward hinges on whether the Yankees treat this as a genuine inflection point or simply another year of cautious optimism dressed up as ambition.

The priorities are clear. The rotation needs reinforcement before injuries force reactive decisions, the bullpen must be rebuilt after quiet but meaningful losses, and the lineup still requires another legitimate bat to keep Aaron Judge from carrying the offense alone. Beyond the major league roster, the organization also faces a reckoning internationally, where recent missteps have allowed rivals to gain ground. If these resolutions turn into decisive action, 2026 could represent real progress instead of another season defined by what might have been.

READ MORE

Column: The Yankees should not panic about Cody Bellinger leaving

Despite early assumptions of a fierce free-agent battle, Bellinger’s market appears more restrained than anticipated. Age, recent underlying metrics, and ballpark context have all contributed to teams approaching negotiations cautiously, particularly when it comes to long-term commitments. Yankee Stadium uniquely complements Bellinger’s swing, and models suggest his production would likely dip in less favorable environments, a reality that other front offices are undoubtedly factoring into their offers.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For both sides, the fit remains compelling. The Yankees gain lineup balance, defensive stability, and an answer to their struggles against left-handed pitching, while Bellinger stands to maximize his value in the one environment proven to suit him best. With no team seemingly eager to overextend and New York unwilling to inflate its offer unnecessarily, the most logical outcome is eventual compromise. It may not be swift or dramatic, but the groundwork is there for Bellinger to return to the Bronx in 2026.

READ MORE