Jeff Passan recently posted on Threads that while the Yankees are definitely interested in retaining Cody Bellinger, they will not budge from their price point to get that done.

As things stand right now, the market has not moved much for Bellinger and it doesn’t seem like he is close to signing as we enter the New Year.

Scott Boras clients have begun signing later in the offseason, waiting for mega deals to come there way as they stare down teams who might either strike out in other ventures or never lose focus on a client of his.

The staring contest between these two parties is continuing, but as the days fly by, the question of whether Bellinger has as ripe of a market as was initially reported grows even louder.

READ MORE: 4 New Year’s resolutions for the Yankees

Why the Yankees Are Refusing to Give in on Cody Bellinger’s Demands

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Yankees want Cody Bellinger back, and they haven’t done much to keep it a secret as GM Brian Cashman told the media how much the organization values the player.

When assessing the roster, the team’s shaky projections against left-handed pitching are a reason to be concerned about how the roster will end up performing offensively.

Bellinger would immediately quiet some of those concerns with his excellent numbers in those matchups, but that does not mean the Yankees will bid against themselves.

During the Winter Meetings, Scott Boras made a coy remark insinuiating that more than five teams were interested in his services, but a month later it seems like the market has dried up for one of his top clients.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Mets, Giants, and Dodgers have had rumored interest but none of these teams seem particularly motivated to make a long-term offer to steal him from the Yankees.

Even teams on the periphary like the Blue Jays and Phillies have become relatively quiet on the Bellinger market, and it’s why the Yankees are being so dilligent in this ‘bidding war’ that hasn’t really materialized.

All indications would tell you that the Yankees will make a strong attempt to retain Cody Bellinger, but they also tell you that they won’t bid against themselves and make an irresponsible decision either.