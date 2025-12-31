The calendar is flipping again, and in the Bronx that moment always comes with a strange mix of relief and restlessness. Another year of watching, waiting, believing. Another reminder that the New York Yankees are never judged on effort or intention, only on how close October ends to a parade.

As 2025 fades out, Yankees fans are left holding two truths at once. The roster is good enough to dream, but flawed enough to doubt. That tension is familiar. What matters now is how the organization responds, because 2026 is shaping up as a crossroads rather than a reset.

Below are four New Year’s resolutions that could define whether the Yankees are gearing up for something real or simply rearranging expectations.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fortify the Rotation Before It Becomes a Problem

On paper, the Yankees’ rotation still looks formidable. Gerrit Cole anchors it. Max Fried adds postseason muscle. Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and a wave of young arms led by Cam Schlittler give it depth and upside.

But paper does not throw innings in April.

Cole, Rodón, and Schmidt are all expected to miss time early, and the idea of entering spring training with only six truly dependable starters is a gamble that rarely ends well. The Yankees have seen this movie before. It usually ends with bullpen overuse and emergency call-ups that snowball into larger problems.

That’s why adding at least one high-end starter is not a luxury. It’s necessary insurance. The Yankees remain linked to Tatsuya Imai, and a bold trade for someone like Freddy Peralta or Sandy Alcantara would instantly stabilize the staff. Pair that with a lower-risk depth arm and suddenly the rotation has margin for error, something it currently lacks.

Fix a Bullpen That Quietly Slipped

The bullpen was already uneven in 2025, and then the Yankees lost Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to the Mets. That alone should ring alarm bells.

Yes, bringing back Tim Hill helps. No, it is not enough.

The Yankees cannot afford to lean too heavily on unproven arms like Jake Bird or Cade Winquest in high-leverage spots. Those pitchers may develop into reliable options, but betting a season on that outcome is reckless for a team with World Series aspirations.

There are still quality relievers available in free agency, and the trade market always offers surprises. The Yankees showed creativity last year when they landed Williams. They need to show it again, only this time with urgency.

Add a Legitimate Bat to Support Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge remains the center of gravity in this lineup, but the Yankees have learned, repeatedly, that even a superstar of his caliber cannot carry an offense alone.

That’s why the conversation around Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker matters so much. Bellinger brings power, contact, defense, and athleticism in a package that fits both the present and the future. Tucker would be an even bigger upgrade, though the cost and likelihood make it a longer shot.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Still, the message matters. Adding one of those bats tells the clubhouse that 2026 is about pushing forward, not treading water. Anything less risks feeling like a retreat from what the Yankees were trying to build in 2025.

Rebuild Trust in the International Market

This issue doesn’t show up in box scores, but it lingers.

The Yankees have fallen behind in international scouting and development, particularly in Latin America, and the decision not to retain Donny Rowland signaled an acknowledgment of that failure. Losing top 2026 international shortstop Wandy Asigen to the Mets after a verbal agreement only sharpened the frustration.

For a franchise that once dominated this space, slipping here is unacceptable. Fixing it won’t produce instant results, but it’s essential for long-term health. If 2026 marks a renewed commitment to international scouting, it could quietly shape the next decade of Yankees baseball.

The New York Yankees do not need a reinvention. They need precision, conviction, and follow-through. If these resolutions become actions rather than talking points, 2026 might finally feel like a year that delivers more than promises.