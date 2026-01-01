The Houston Astros beat everyone in the race for Tatsuya Imai, and agreed to sign him to a three-year deal with opt outs after 2026 and 2027. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, weren’t really involved, but they seem to be locked in on retaining Cody Bellinger and made an official offer recently. Additionally, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is generating trade interest once again. Let’s examine all the news on New Year’s Day!

The Yankees just let a direct rival steal Tatsuya Imai on a nominal $63 million deal

Houston’s aggressive strike for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai underscored the growing contrast between contenders and the Yankees’ methodical offseason. While New York was never expected to match such a high gamble on an unproven MLB arm, watching a direct rival land the top pitcher on the market only sharpened the optics.

The Yankees have lost meaningful depth in recent weeks, and even if restraint makes sense on paper, the roster today looks thinner than it did a month ago.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With the free-agent pitching pool drying up, the pressure now shifts toward the trade market—where Brian Cashman must convert patience into impact—or risk this winter being remembered as a missed opportunity.

The Yankees reportedly submitted an official offer for Cody Bellinger

The long-running Cody Bellinger saga appears to be moving closer to a resolution after reports confirmed the Yankees have submitted a formal offer. Bellinger’s 2025 production—power tailored to Yankee Stadium, elite defense, and near-MVP-level value metrics—made him a clear priority from the outset of the offseason.

Negotiations have dragged on, likely due to limited outside competition, but internal sentiment remains strong without crossing into desperation. The Yankees believe they’re well-positioned, even with contingency plans in place, and the existence of an official bid suggests this stalemate may finally be nearing its endgame.

Yankees fielding calls on Jazz Chisholm in possible ruthless move

Just as the Yankees signaled forward momentum with a Bellinger offer, a surprising wrinkle emerged: Jazz Chisholm Jr. may be available in trade talks. Coming off a dynamic 30/30 season, Chisholm embodies both the excitement and volatility of the current roster—impact tools, infectious energy, and underlying swing-and-miss concerns.

With his value arguably at its peak and free agency looming in a couple of years, the Yankees may be weighing a sell-high move that prioritizes contact and consistency over raw explosiveness. Any deal involving Chisholm would represent a philosophical shift, revealing how aggressively Cashman is willing to reshape the roster’s identity.

