The Houston Astros struck a major blow on Thursday afternoon, signing Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai to a three-year, $63 million free-agent deal and effectively taking the most intriguing arm off the market.

For the New York Yankees, this wasn’t exactly a heartbreak, as the vibe was never particularly high that they would meet the skyrocketing asking price for a pitcher with zero MLB experience.

General Manager Brian Cashman reportedly balked at the idea of handing out a long-term contract exceeding $150 million to an international unknown, especially after the team invested heavily in Max Fried last winter. While the financial discipline is understandable, the optical reality is brutal: a chief rival just got significantly better, and the Yankees are still sitting on their hands.

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Yankees Are Worse Today Than They Were a Month Ago

Passing on Imai might be the smart play in a vacuum, but it highlights a terrifying trend for the Bombers this offseason. The roster is objectively worse today than it was just a few weeks ago, having already watched bullpen arms Devin Williams and Luke Weaver defect to the Mets.

While revealing the master plan behind the Yankees’ dormant offseason suggests that Cashman is hoarding resources for a specific strike, the silence is becoming deafening. The Astros are reloading for another deep run, and the Yankees are seemingly content to let their depth erode while waiting for the perfect deal to materialize.

Trading for Certainty Feels Like the Next Move

With the free-agent pitching market thinning out and the remaining options carrying significant risk, it is becoming increasingly likely that Cashman pivots entirely to the trade market. He seems far more comfortable parting with prospect capital for a known commodity than gambling $60+ million on a player who might struggle to adapt to the American game.

This cautious approach aligns with his recent behavior, but it puts immense pressure on his ability to actually execute a trade that moves the needle. If he misses on the trade targets too, this offseason goes from “disciplined” to “disastrous” in a heartbeat.

The Bellinger Domino Must Fall

The only saving grace for the Yankees right now is that their primary offensive target remains available. A recent Yankees Cody Bellinger update takes a positive turn, hinting that the team is closing in on a reunion that would stabilize the lineup and calm a frantic fanbase.

Securing Bellinger would stop the bleeding, but it doesn’t change the fact that the rotation needs help. The Astros didn’t hesitate to improve their pitching staff on Thursday; eventually, the Yankees are going to have to realize that winning the offseason patience award doesn’t hang a banner in October.