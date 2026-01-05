The New York Yankees are reportedly in talks with two rock-solid starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers and Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins. Both right-handers ooze talent and upside and could be worthwhile additions for the Bombers, who are also looking to add a righty hitter and have set their sights in Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs.

Yankees in talks for two starting pitchers via trade, including Edward Cabrera

The Yankees’ search for one more rotation arm has split into two very different paths, and both say a lot about how Brian Cashman is weighing 2026.

One option is a full-throttle push for certainty in Freddy Peralta, a true frontline starter coming off a dominant season who would immediately stabilize the top of the rotation—but only for a year, and at the likely cost of premium prospects.

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other is Edward Cabrera, a volatile but tantalizing arm with elite stuff, years of team control, and multiple paths to value if his durability wavers. The choice isn’t just about talent; it’s about philosophy. One move screams “win now at all costs,” the other bets on development and flexibility while still chasing October upside.

READ MORE

The Yankees could target Nico Hoerner in a trade this winter

On the position-player side, the Yankees are also exploring ways to fix their weakest everyday production without breaking the lineup’s identity. Nico Hoerner has emerged as an intriguing target, offering exactly what the roster lacks: high contact, on-base ability, speed, and reliable defense.

Swapping a sub-.300 OBP profile for a hitter who consistently lives in the .330–.345 range would meaningfully change the texture of the lineup, especially near the bottom. Hoerner’s track record as a competent shortstop adds another layer of appeal, even if he hasn’t played there regularly in recent seasons. With Chicago facing its own roster crunch and Hoerner nearing free agency, this is the type of pragmatic upgrade the Yankees have quietly valued in recent years.

READ MORE

Bo Bichette and Jazz Chisholm Jr. can coexist on the Yankees with creative solution, per writer

The broader roster puzzle comes into focus when you zoom out to the Yankees’ tightrope act between aggression and restraint. Re-signing Cody Bellinger would solve several problems cleanly, but if that door closes, creativity may be the only way forward. Bo Bichette fits the offensive profile the Yankees crave—contact, consistency, and pressure on pitchers—but his arrival complicates the defensive map.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Rather than forcing a clean but costly solution, one proposal leans into versatility: shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to center field, moving Bichette to second base, and reshaping the infield and outfield around them. It’s awkward on paper, but it preserves athleticism, keeps impact bats in the lineup, and avoids a panic trade. If the Yankees are serious about competing without torching the future, this kind of uncomfortable flexibility may be exactly what 2026 demands.

READ MORE