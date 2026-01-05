Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs is drawing some trade interest from the New York Yankees according to Jim Bowden who mentioned this on MLB Radio.

He hit .297 with a 109 wRC+ and .345 OBP, being a high-contact hitter who has an elite hit tool which could be a nice change of pace from what the Yankees’ infield profile mostly is.

Furthermore, while Bo Bichette would not play shortstop if he ended up on the Yankees and most teams with interest in him would move him off the position, Hoerner could replace Anthony Volpe.

Going from a sub-.300 OBP to a .330-.340 OBP hitter is a massive upgrade, and while the Cubs are not locks to trade him, the Yankees could get a massive upgrade if Nico Hoerner were to don the pinstripes.

READ MORE: The Yankees’ no. 1 priority is still bringing back Cody Bellinger

Why Nico Hoerner Could Be a Perfect Fit For the Yankees’ Offense

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Among 229 qualified hitters, Anthony Volpe has the 24th-worst wRC+ (85) and the seventh-worst OBP (.283) since making his debut, and while in his first two seasons his glove was strong, it wasn’t there in 2025.

The Yankees would take an outcome where he has an ~85-90 OPS+ with a strong defensive profile at a position like shortstop, but Nico Hoerner could provide that while being a 105-110 OPS+ hitter.

It’s been a few seasons since Hoerner was a primary shortstop, as the Cubs signed Dansby Swanson and pushed him off of shortstop, but he has a career +10 DRS and +18 FRV in 1,663 innings at the position.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In his four seasons as a full-time starter, Nico Hoerner has never had a wRC+ below 102 and has never stolen fewer than 20 bases, which is why he could be such an excellent piece in the bottom-half of the Yankees’ lineup.

A free agent at the end of the season alongside numerous important pieces on the Cubs, it could be a motivating factor for Chicago to field offers for the middle infielder since it is unlikely that they retain all of these pieces.

Will Warren is a player who interested the Cubs last winter when these two teams held trade talks about Cody Bellinger, and the Yankees inquired about Hoerner that winter as well.

Time will tell if the Cubs end up moving him, but the Yankees would love to add another right-handed bat and potentially someone who can upgrade over their worst everyday bat.