The New York Yankees haven’t been able to bring in impactful relievers in free agency or via trade, which is why they are expected to trust much of the late-inning duties to David Bednar and Camilo Doval. Meanwhile, the search for a top-tier starter continues, and using Luis Gil as a trade piece is certainly plausible. Let’s dive into the news!

The Yankees are betting big on new bullpen tandem in 2026

The Yankees are reshaping the back end of their bullpen by fully committing to a new ninth-inning vision built around David Bednar and Camilo Doval. After the inconsistency of the Devin Williams–Luke Weaver experiment, Brian Cashman’s midseason aggression paid immediate dividends, with Bednar emerging as a dominant, stabilizing force down the stretch.

His elite strikeout rates, diverse pitch mix, and strong underlying metrics give the Yankees a reliable anchor they can trust when games tighten. Doval, meanwhile, represents both risk and reward — electric velocity, heavy ground-ball tendencies, and late-inning upside offset by control problems that can quickly turn outings chaotic.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees believe their pitching infrastructure can smooth out those edges, but the volatility leaves open the possibility of adding a veteran safety net. For now, New York is betting that raw stuff and upside will outweigh the nerves.

READ MORE

The Yankees might sacrifice Luis Gil in trade package to land a frontline starter

With top-tier free-agent starters unlikely to materialize, the Yankees are increasingly looking to the trade market to reinforce their rotation — even if that means making uncomfortable decisions. Luis Gil has surfaced as a potential trade chip, a pitcher whose surface-level success masks worrying trends beneath. Despite a respectable ERA and past accolades, Gil’s declining velocity, poor command metrics, and limited workload in 2025 raise legitimate concerns about sustainability.

The Yankees may view this as a classic sell-high opportunity, hoping another club buys into his upside rather than his red flags. Alternatives like Will Warren offer safer depth but lack the ceiling required to land a true front-line starter. As Cashman weighs internal options against proven arms, the looming question is whether moving Gil now is the necessary sacrifice to keep the championship window open.

READ MORE

Should the Yankees be worried about a long-term union with Jazz Chisholm?

Jazz Chisholm’s future in pinstripes sits at the intersection of elite production, durability concerns, and a personality that refuses to blend into the background. On the field, he has been one of baseball’s most valuable second basemen — a rare power-speed threat with defensive range and undeniable impact. Off the field, his social media presence, emotional reactions, and unapologetic authenticity have sparked outsized debate about whether he “fits” the Yankees’ traditional mold.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While injuries and occasional lapses in composure are fair critiques, much of the noise surrounding Chisholm has little to do with performance or effort. The article argues that history shows New York can thrive with expressive stars — and that forcing conformity may do more harm than good. As long as his play remains elite, the Yankees’ focus should stay on wins, not volume on social media timelines.

READ MORE