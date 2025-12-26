The Yankees are entering 2026 with a reimagined bullpen hierarchy, officially turning the page on the Devin Williams and Luke Weaver experiment.

After watching that duo struggle with consistency, general manager Brian Cashman pivoted aggressively at last year’s trade deadline, bringing in David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants. Now, with a full offseason to settle in, the Yankees are handing the keys to the ninth inning to this new tandem, betting that their raw stuff can replicate—or exceed—the production of their predecessors.

Bednar Is the Unquestioned Anchor

David Bednar quickly established himself as a fan favorite in the Bronx, delivering elite production down the stretch and into the playoffs. His 2025 season was a masterclass in relief pitching; he posted a stellar 2.30 ERA over 64 appearances, racking up 27 saves and striking out 86 batters in just 62.2 innings. His ability to miss bats was virtually unmatched, ranking in the 97th percentile for strikeout rate (34.3%) and the 89th percentile for whiff rate.

What makes Bednar so reliable is his three-pitch mix that keeps hitters off balance. He attacks with a four-seam fastball 44% of the time, pairing it with a devastating curveball (36%) and a splitter (20%) that falls off the table. His underlying metrics support his dominance, with an expected ERA (xERA) in the 91st percentile, suggesting his success was purely skill-driven.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Doval Is the Wild Card with Electric Stuff

If Bednar is the steady hand, Camilo Doval is the high-octane wild card who keeps managers awake at night. The Yankees acquired him for his undeniable upside, but his 2025 campaign was a rollercoaster. He finished with a 3.58 ERA and 16 saves, but his 1.32 WHIP indicates he allowed far too much traffic on the basepaths. The primary culprit was his command; Doval ranked in the 3rd percentile for walk rate, issuing free passes to 12.6% of the batters he faced.

However, when Doval is in the zone, he is nearly unhittable. He generates weak contact at an elite level, boasting a 91st percentile ground ball rate thanks to a heavy sinker and cutter combination. His fastball still sits in the 85th percentile for velocity, averaging 96.6 mph, giving him a margin for error that few pitchers possess. The Yankees are banking on their pitching lab to tweak his mechanics and harness that chaotic energy.

Replenishing the Depths

Replacing the volume of innings provided by Williams and Weaver is no small task, and while Bednar and Doval offer a high ceiling, the floor is admittedly shaky due to Doval’s control issues.

This volatility suggests the Yankees might still be in the market for an insurance policy—a veteran arm who can stabilize the middle innings if Doval walks the bases loaded. For now, however, the Bronx Bombers are committed to riding this new rollercoaster, hoping the highs are enough to secure a championship.