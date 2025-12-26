The Yankees are quickly realizing that the path to reinforcing their starting rotation likely leads through the trade market, not free agency. With the consensus growing that Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai is out of reach, general manager Brian Cashman is shifting his focus to established arms who can impact the pennant race immediately.

Targets like Freddy Peralta or Nick Lodolo would be massive upgrades, but acquiring that level of talent requires giving up something valuable in return. While prospects are always the preferred currency, the Yankees might be preparing to float a more surprising name: former Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

Selling High on a Volatile Asset

Gil is a fascinating trade chip because his value is currently a paradox. On paper, he is a 27-year-old starter with team control until 2029 who just posted a shiny 3.32 ERA in 2025. That follows a breakout 2024 campaign where he tossed a career-high 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA and took home American League Rookie of the Year honors. However, the Yankees know better than anyone that his 2025 season was a mirage masked by a solid ERA.

The Underlying Metrics Are Ugly

Despite the surface-level success, Gil’s 2025 performance was riddled with red flags. He only managed 57 innings due to injury, and when he was on the mound, he never looked truly comfortable. The most alarming regression was his velocity, which dropped off a cliff compared to his rookie season.

He ranked in only the 1st percentile in chase rate, 2nd in walk rate, and 7th in ground ball rate. Essentially, he got very few chases outside the zone, walked a ton of batters, and generated very few ground balls.

Without his elite heater, his margin for error vanished, and the underlying metrics suggest he was incredibly lucky to prevent runs at the rate he did. The Yankees are banking on the fact that he should be 100% healthy for spring training, hoping an opposing team views him as a distressed asset with ace upside rather than a pitcher in decline.

Finding Value Elsewhere

If the Yankees are hesitant to move Gil, they could pivot to offering Will Warren, a solid mid-rotation arm capable of eating innings and delivering quality starts. Warren fits the mold of a reliable back-end starter, but he lacks the high-ceiling allure that might be necessary to land a big fish like Peralta.

A Necessary Sacrifice?

Ultimately, the Yankees have to give to get. While they believe the Yankees might have a secret rotation weapon in Elmer Rodriguez, banking on unproven rookies is a risky strategy for a World Series contender. As they finalize the 3 things the Yankees should have on their offseason wish list for 2026, acquiring a frontline starter remains a desire but maybe not a desperate need.

Leveraging Gil’s remaining value before his velocity issues become a permanent trend might be the smartest—and hardest—decision Cashman makes this winter.