The Yankees could look to the crosstown rival Mets to reinforce their bullpen, prompting them to steal Edwin Diaz in free agency. He is one of the best closers in baseball, and pairing him with David Bednar would be electric. Additionally, the team boasts a phenomenal starting rotation on paper heading into 2026. Let’s take a look at all of the news from over the weekend.

The Yankees could form an elite closer duo by pillaging the Mets

The Yankees are evaluating ways to reshape their bullpen after last season’s mixed results, and interest has emerged in former Mets closer Edwin Díaz.

New York experimented with a shared high-leverage setup between David Bednar and Devin Williams in 2025, but Williams struggled with a 4.79 ERA over 62 innings, leading to inconsistency that pushed the team to seek more reliable late-inning options. Bednar, acquired at the deadline, became a stabilizing force with a 2.19 ERA and 12.77 strikeouts per nine, quickly establishing himself as one of the most trusted arms on the staff.

Díaz represents the kind of proven closer who could elevate the bullpen further. He delivered a dominant 1.63 ERA and 13.30 strikeouts per nine across 66.1 innings in 2025, showing improved command and regaining the sharp slider that made him one of baseball’s most feared ninth-inning pitchers. His experience handling New York’s pressure adds to the appeal, and he is seeking a four-year deal worth about $82 million.

Pairing Díaz with Bednar would give the Yankees a true lockdown duo capable of shortening games and providing the kind of late-inning advantage few contenders possess. With rotation uncertainty heading into 2026, strengthening the bullpen could become a key part of the team’s competitive blueprint.

The Yankees’ 2026 starting rotation could be legendary

The Yankees enter 2026 with a deep, top-heavy rotation that could become one of the strongest units in baseball if key pitchers return healthy.

Gerrit Cole missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, while Clarke Schmidt later suffered the same injury, leaving the Yankees scrambling for innings. Cole is projected to return within the first two months of 2026, and Schmidt is expected back in the second half. Carlos Rodón, who posted a 3.09 ERA over 195.1 innings in 2025 before undergoing elbow surgery, is also on track to rejoin the rotation after Opening Day.

Max Fried immediately became the staff anchor after signing an eight-year, $218 million contract, delivering a 2.86 ERA with strong strikeout and ground-ball rates.

Behind the veterans, the Yankees saw major progress from their young arms. Cam Schlittler broke through with a 2.96 ERA in the regular season and a 1.26 ERA in the postseason. Will Warren logged 162.1 innings with flashes of upside, while Luis Gil posted a 3.32 ERA but continues working to refine his command.

The rotation could grow even deeper if the Yankees land Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai, who recorded a 1.92 ERA over 163.2 innings in 2025. A healthy combination of Cole, Fried, Rodón, and the emerging young core would give the Yankees remarkable depth and multiple frontline-caliber options — creating a rotation that could dominate through the 2026 season.

Yankees reportedly interested in Korean infielder with sneaky power and speed

The Yankees have increased their international scouting presence and are evaluating talent across Japan and South Korea as more players prepare to pursue MLB opportunities.

Among the newest names on their radar is Song Sung-mun, a 29-year-old infielder from the KBO who has drawn interest from several teams, including the Yankees, Giants, Cubs, Mariners, Angels, and Pirates. Song’s appeal stems from a dramatic offensive breakout that began in 2024, when he hit .340 with 19 home runs, 21 steals, and a 143 wRC+. He followed that with an even stronger 2025 season, hitting .315 with 26 home runs, 25 steals, and a 151 wRC+.

Song’s rise is notable because he spent nearly a decade as a light-contact hitter before developing power, plate discipline, and more consistent barrel quality. His versatility — with experience at first, second, and third base — adds another layer of value, and he has shown the ability to handle velocity better than other KBO infielders entering the market. While his defense trails behind top Korean shortstop prospects, his offensive impact and positional flexibility make him an appealing fit for teams seeking depth.

The Yankees’ interest aligns with their need for a right-handed utility option who can contribute contact, speed, and affordable power. With multiple MLB clubs monitoring him, the competition is expected to be strong, but Song’s late-career surge and desire to test himself in MLB have made him one of the more compelling international candidates available this offseason.

