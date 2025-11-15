The Yankees have plenty they can do to improve the team this offseason, but going after some big names should be in consideration. Whether it be trying to pry Brendan Donovan from the Cardinals or Steven Kwan from the Guardians, there are a lot of possibilities out there.

Why the Yankees should consider trade for Guardians lead-off man

Steven Kwan has become one of the most intriguing trade targets on the market, and the Yankees are a natural fit. With the potential addition of Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai at around $22–25 million, New York could gain enough rotation depth to deal from its surplus. Cleveland, meanwhile, could use both starting pitching help and some added power in its lineup. Kwan’s elite defense and disciplined approach make him a logical piece for a Yankees team seeking balance atop the order with Cody Bellinger a free agent and Trent Grisham expected to reject the QO.

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees still need a true leadoff hitter for 2026, and Kwan’s profile checks that box better than their current internal options. His projected .350 OBP would provide the steady table-setting presence missing from the lineup, while Yankee Stadium’s dimensions could boost his modest power output. Even during a down year, Kwan’s consistency at the plate and standout glove make him a valuable everyday player. Adding him alongside Cody Bellinger in center and Aaron Judge in right could transform the Yankees’ outfield both offensively and defensively.

A trade package of Jasson Dominguez, Will Warren, and Ben Hess could entice Cleveland, giving them two controllable MLB-ready players and a recent first-round pick. The move would solidify the Yankees’ defense, pairing Kwan with other Gold Glove-caliber players like Ryan McMahon and Austin Wells, while still fielding a lineup with six projected hitters above a 110 wRC+. If Imai joins the rotation and Kwan anchors left field, the Yankees could end up fielding one of the most balanced, complete rosters in baseball heading into 2026.

Could the Yankees pull off a blockbuster move for Ketel Marte?

Ketel Marte’s name has surfaced in offseason conversations, and it’s not hard to understand why. He’s a franchise cornerstone in Arizona with elite bat speed, consistent hard contact, and one of the most complete offensive profiles at second base. His 2025 season once again showed why he’s viewed as a rare difference-maker — a hitter who can anchor the middle of any lineup while providing steady, reliable defense. The only obstacle for any interested team is his partial no-trade clause, which reportedly includes the Yankees.

Even with Jazz Chisholm locked in at second base after a 30-home-run, 30-steal breakout, Marte is the kind of talent who forces a discussion. His long track record, All-Star production, and stable approach at the plate offer a level of dependability most teams can’t ignore. The appeal grows even stronger when factoring in his contract: a seven-year, $116.5 million deal that averages just $16.6 million per year through 2031. For a player performing at Marte’s level, that’s one of the most cost-efficient deals in the league.

Any realistic pursuit, however, would require Marte waiving his no-trade clause and the Yankees paying an enormous price. Arizona would ask for top-tier prospects like Spencer Jones or Elmer Rodríguez-Cruz, plus additional young talent. It would also force the Yankees to reevaluate Chisholm’s future, likely moving him in a separate deal — a scenario that runs counter to their current direction. A blockbuster remains unlikely, but Marte’s name lingers because players of his caliber rarely become even theoretically available. When they do, the Yankees are always part of the conversation.

The Yankees can aggressively upgrade shortstop with an elite leadoff man

Anthony Volpe’s first three seasons have put the Yankees in a difficult position. His age and raw tools still matter, but his production hasn’t matched the expectations placed on a full-time shortstop. In 2025, he hit .212 with a .272 OBP and an .391 slugging percentage across 153 games, finishing with an 83 wRC+, which placed him well below league average.

A partially torn labrum also affected his defense, raising questions about how much of the decline was injury-related and how much was developmental. The Yankees still believe in his potential, but they also have to confront the possibility that his long-term future may not be as an everyday shortstop unless the bat takes a meaningful step forward.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

If the Yankees choose to explore upgrades, Brendan Donovan stands out as a strong fit. St. Louis is expected to move pieces this winter, and Donovan’s profile lines up with exactly what New York lacks. He’s under team control through 2028, offering affordable stability, and his versatility would give the Yankees multiple options if they also decide to re-evaluate Jazz Chisholm’s long-term role. Donovan can handle shortstop or second base depending on how the roster evolves, and he brings a level of offensive consistency that Volpe has yet to show.

Donovan hit .287 with a .353 OBP and a 119 wRC+ in 2025, striking out only 13 percent of the time while drawing walks at an 8.2 percent clip. He grinds at-bats, makes consistent contact, and profiles as the type of disciplined left-handed hitter who would benefit from Yankee Stadium’s short porch — projections suggest his 10 homers last season would have been closer to 15 in the Bronx.

For a lineup that has struggled with balance and on-base ability at the top, Donovan offers immediate stability without closing the door on Volpe’s development. The Yankees have reached a point where they must decide whether this is the offseason to finally address a position that’s been unsettled for three straight years.

Yankees linked to Red Sox starter who they should avoid like the plague

Lucas Giolito’s name has surfaced on the Yankees’ radar, but his profile doesn’t match what the team should be targeting this offseason. While his 3.41 ERA over 145 innings in 2025 looks appealing at first glance, the deeper metrics tell a very different story. His strikeout rate dipped to 7.51 per nine, his ground-ball rate sat below 40 percent, and his xERA ballooned to 5.06 — a massive warning sign that last season’s results were more luck than skill. These indicators point toward regression, not rebound potential.

The concerns grow when looking beyond a single season. Giolito posted ERAs of 4.90 and 4.88 in the two seasons prior, and his swing-and-miss numbers have declined across the board. He ranked below league average in chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, and even walk rate, leaving him without a defining strength to rely on. Pitchers who don’t miss bats or generate consistent grounders rarely thrive in the AL East, especially in Yankee Stadium, where mistakes elevate quickly.

New York has no reason to take on that risk. The organization has invested heavily in pitching development and now has a wave of young arms capable of providing the same workload without the downside. Prospects like Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz are nearing MLB readiness, and giving those innings to internal options makes far more sense than committing money to a veteran trending in the wrong direction. The Yankees need depth, but Giolito is simply the wrong pitcher for where they are and what they need.

