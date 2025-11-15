Every offseason invites a few “what if” conversations, and the Yankees always seem to land at the center of them. The latest revolves around Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, a franchise cornerstone with elite offensive traits, above-average defense, and one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball. It’s the kind of profile that typically never hits the trade market, but the mere possibility gets people talking — especially when the Yankees are involved.

The catch: Marte holds a “no trade” clause to a handful of teams, and the Yankees are reportedly one of them, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. If a blockbuster were ever to materialize, he would need to waive it.

Marte’s 2025 season reminds the league why he’s a rare talent

The idea of the Yankees targeting Marte only makes sense because of what he brings. In 2025, he continued to showcase why he’s one of the most dangerous hitters at his position. His advanced bat speed, elite barrel control, and consistent hard contact fuel an offensive profile that can anchor a lineup.

Marte’s blend of average, on-base skills, and power has made him one of the most complete second basemen in baseball. For the Diamondbacks, he’s been their stabilizing force through multiple competitive windows. For the Yankees, he would instantly slot into the heart of the order and tilt matchups in a way few middle infielders can.

Defensively, Marte remains solid at second base. Last season he posted 1 defensive run saved and 1 out above average, confirming he’s not just an offensive weapon; he’s a dependable fielder who moves well laterally and handles the position cleanly.

Why the Yankees would even consider this despite having Jazz Chisholm

On paper, the Yankees already solved second base. Jazz Chisholm is coming off an electric season filled with power, speed, and improved discipline — he went 30/30 after all. He represents the type of upside the organization has wanted for years — a dynamic athlete capable of changing games in multiple ways.

That’s why pursuing Marte feels unlikely. But “unlikely” isn’t the same as impossible.

Marte is a different caliber of hitter, a legitimate All-Star level bat with sustained production over several seasons. If he ever hit the trade market, the Yankees would at least have to make the call. Adding a player of his quality can change an entire offensive identity, especially for a team searching for stability and length in its order.

Even if it complicates the fit, talent like this always commands a conversation.

The contract that makes Marte even more appealing

Marte’s value isn’t just tied to performance. His contract is one of the best in baseball. He’s locked up on a seven-year, $116.5 million deal, averaging just $16.6 million per season. That number is absurdly team-friendly for a player who produces at an elite level, and it provides cost certainty all the way through 2031.

For the Yankees, who monitor luxury tax thresholds as tightly as any big-market club, a contract like this is a dream. It’s long-term security without long-term strain.

But bargains come at a cost. And in this case, the Diamondbacks would demand a massive haul.

What it would take for the Yankees to even enter the conversation

If Marte were open to waiving his no-trade clause — and that’s a major hurdle — the Yankees would have to part with multiple premium assets. Think top prospects, young cost-controlled pitchers, and possibly even major-league-ready position players. The Diamondbacks would only move him if they were overwhelmed.

Names like Spencer Jones and Elmer-Rodriguez Cruz would likely surface as headliners. The Yankees would also need a clear plan for Chisholm, which would likely involve trading him, which I think is against their current ethos.

It’s complicated. It’s expensive. It’s disruptive.

But it’s also Ketel Marte — and players like that don’t become available often.

A blockbuster that probably won’t happen, but can’t be ignored

Realistically, the Yankees won’t go down this road unless something changes dramatically with their roster construction or the Diamondbacks’ direction. Chisholm gives them upside. Their infield picture is still evolving. And Marte controls his own fate with the no-trade clause.

Still, the idea lingers because it speaks to something bigger. When a player with Marte’s talent, production, and contract value exists, the Yankees are always going to be linked. That’s how the league works. That’s how their front office operates.

Even if this ends as just another intriguing offseason fantasy, it’s the kind of scenario that reveals how far the Yankees might go if the right opportunity ever came into focus.