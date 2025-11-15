Steven Kwan is one of the most prominent pieces available on the trade market, and the Yankees’ need for an outfielder could lead them to trading for someone.

With the potential for the Yankees to add Tatsuya Imai to the rotation on what would be around a $22-$25 million salary, they could have extra rotation depth that they can use in a trade.

Cleveland finished 10th in rotation ERA last year, but they were 18th in FIP and 15th in xERA, and they could use more support in that group alongside some power in their outfield.

The Yankees have support on both sides to provide to the Guardinas, and with Kwan being an elite defender with a good bat, these two teams could be perfect matches in a deal.

Steven Kwan Would Be a Perfect Fit For the Yankees’ Left Field Job

Without Trent Grisham, the Yankees will need to find a new lead-off man for 2026, and while I’m comfortable with that being Ben Rice, who recorded a .337 OBP and 133 wRC+, I’d prefer him hitting third in the lineup.

I don’t view Cody Bellinger as a lead-off option due to his aggressive swing decisions and poor chase rates, and Jazz Chisholm is another hitter who is better-suited for a middle-of-the-order role as well.

Steven Kwan had a down year and had a similar OBP to Ben Rice at .330, and I’m convinced that Yankee Stadium would help boost his offense in a way that Progressive Field can’t due to the shorter right field wall.

He’s projected for a .350 OBP, which is a mark that would be perfect for replacing the watchful eye of Trent Grisham, and the concessions you’re making in the power department should be worth the other perks you get.

On a per-game basis these two were similarly valuable during the 2025 season despite Trent Grisham having a career-best OPS and Steven Kwan having his lowest OPS, a reflection of what the Yankees could gain with Kwan in LF.

He’s an elite-level defender, leading all left fielders in Fielding Run Value (32), Outs Above Average (25), and Defensive Runs Saved (68) since making his MLB debut.

If the Yankees were to put him in LF, Cody Bellinger in CF, and add a starting pitcher such as Tatsuya Imai, they could have one of the most impactful offseasons in the sport.

Their projected lineup if they were to bring back Bellinger and trade for Kwan would look like this:

This lineup would have six hitters who project for a wRC+ greater than 110, and another in Austin Wells who projects over 100, which would give them a pretty strong offense.

Defensively, Kwan and McMahon are Gold Glove contenders immediately in the American League, with Austin Wells, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholn being firmly above-average defenders as well.

If Anthony Volpe returns to form defensively and Cody Bellinger is solid in centerfield, this could be one of the top defensive teams in the sport on top of being an elite offensive group.

As for Steven Kwan’s offensive fit, while he’s a high-contact hitter I would hope he could hit between 12-15 home runs over the course of the season with a more favorable right field situation in Yankee Stadium.

In a mock trade for Cleveland, I would have the Yankees sending Jasson Dominguez, Will Warren, and Ben Hess to the Guardians, giving them two cheap MLB players for the outfield and rotation alongside NYY’s first-rounder from 2024.