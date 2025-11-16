Some teams build their identity around offense. Others rely on starting pitching. The Yankees have increasingly leaned into all of those paths and then some: constructing a bullpen so overpowering that it shortens games and suffocates opponents late.

Last season, they tried to install what that could look like, and as the season unfolded, things went in the wrong direction. However, the Yankees are exploring a move that could push the relief corps into truly elite territory.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees have interest in Edwin Díaz, the former Mets closer who opted out of his contract and is now one of the biggest names on the free-agent market. If they pull it off, the Yankees could field a two-headed monster with Díaz and David Bednar anchoring the ninth and eighth innings — a luxury few contenders can even dream about.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Williams never stabilized the way the Yankees hoped

The Yankees tried to get creative with their bullpen setup last season, splitting high-leverage duties between David Bednar and Devin Williams. Williams brought swing-and-miss ability and postseason experience, but his season never fully clicked.

Over 62 innings, he posted a 4.79 ERA, saw his strikeout rate dip, and delivered inconsistent outings that pushed the Yankees to seek reinforcements at the trade deadline.

His underlying numbers were still strong, but volatility became the theme. That inconsistency forced the Yankees’ hand and opened the door for a more reliable option.

It’s no surprise that the front office isn’t prioritizing a reunion with Williams, especially with more stable and dominant options available.

David Bednar looks like a long-term bullpen anchor

The Yankees wasted no time reshaping the bullpen in-season, and their move for Bednar became one of the best decisions of the year. After arriving at the deadline, the 31-year-old posted a 2.19 ERA over 24.2 innings, striking out 12.77 batters per nine and generating a 49.1 percent ground-ball rate. He attacked hitters with confidence, lived in the zone, and quickly became one of Aaron Boone’s most trusted weapons.

Bednar proved he can handle high-leverage moments in New York, and the Yankees now want to build around that stability rather than replicate last season’s committee approach.

That’s where Díaz enters the picture.

Edwin Díaz still performs like an elite closer

Díaz may be 31, but nothing about his 2025 season suggested decline. He dominated yet again, posting a 1.63 ERA across 66.1 innings while striking out 13.30 batters per nine. His command improved, his slider regained its bite, and he consistently slammed the door in the ninth inning for the Mets.

He’s seeking a four-year, $82 million deal — about $20.5 million per year. That number is hefty, but it’s also just slightly below what Devin Williams would have earned had the Yankees extended him a qualifying offer. Instead, they used the offer on Trent Grisham, signaling their willingness to explore other avenues in the bullpen.

The Yankees know what Díaz is: a proven, durable, unflappable closer who thrives in the biggest markets and highest-pressure environments. His roots in New York matter. He’s already handled the spotlight, and that’s not something easily replicated.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Pairing Díaz with Bednar would give the Yankees a championship-caliber bullpen

In an era where dominant closers are harder to find, the Yankees see value in locking down the final outs of a game with elite, airtight pitching. A Díaz–Bednar combination would turn every close game into a six-inning contest for opposing offenses. It would also give manager Aaron Boone flexibility to deploy matchups aggressively, knowing he has two arms who can shut down any segment of a lineup.

It’s expensive, but the upside is enormous.

With a rotation in flux due to injuries and workload concerns, the Yankees may choose to build their competitive edge through the bullpen — a strategy that has delivered deep postseason runs for multiple teams over the past decade.

If they land Díaz, the Yankees won’t just have one of the best closers in baseball. They’ll have the best bullpen duo in the sport, capable of shifting momentum and dictating games well before the final pitch.